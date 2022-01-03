Brigadier General Saree illustrates 2021 Yemen achievements العميد سريع يستعرض حصاد 2021: تحوّل إلى العمليات الهجومية النوعية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Yahya Saree reviews the achievements of Yemeni military operations during 2021. He says that the coming years will be the years of “liberation and victory.”

Brigadier General Yahya Saree (Archive)

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed that the operations of the army and the popular committees led to the liberation of large areas estimated at 12,250 square kilometers during the year 2021. He spoke of a shift to the qualitative offensive operations that led to the liberation of large areas.

“The armed forces have strengthened its military standpoint within a comprehensive strategy,” Saree said in a press conference to present the achievements of military operations during 2021. He added that “there was a shift to qualitative offensive operations that led to the liberation of large areas.”

Saree pointed out that “the enemy’s offensive attempts did not halt, using its Yemeni and foreign mercenaries.” He added that the number of raids launched by the Saudi coalition against Yemen “has reached 7,100 raids during 2021, resulting in martyrs and wounded.”

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces noted that it carried out 194 offensive operations during 2021 in response to the aggression, adding that the total operations of the ground forces during the past year amounted to 40,126 operations. Saree announced that the operations of the Yemeni Army and the popular committees “led to the liberation of large areas estimated at 12 thousand square kilometers.”

Saree explained that “the areas that were liberated were in the governorates of Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Al-Hudaydah, and Shabwa.” He indicated that these operations led to the death and injury of more “than 1,527 enemy forces and the destruction of 276 vehicles and armored vehicles.”

He stated that the number of sniping operations reached 13,191 operations, while the air defense forces carried out 1,025 interception operations and 22 operations that involved shooting down enemy planes, adding that “six Chinese-made CH-4 drones belonging to the Saudi Air Force were shot down.”

Saree added, “We shot down 12 US-made Scan Eagle and two Emirati-operated Wing Long 2 drones.”

He pointed out that the total number of the missile force operations amounted to 440, including 100 targeting of enemy grouping outside Yemen. He added that the drone air force carried out 4,497 operations, including 4,116 reconnaissance.

A map published by the Yemeni moral guidance department showing progress made in 2021, liberated areas are highlighted in green.

The Sudanese authorities are careless about the blood of their soldiers

The spokesperson said that the joint operations room between the missile force and the drone air force carried out 4 operations to restore “the balance of deterrence.” Saree stated that these operations led to “the death and injury of 394 Saudi soldiers and officers, including 160 dead and 234 wounded, in addition to the death and injury of 745 Sudanese mercenaries.”

He added, “The Sudanese authorities, who sold their troops in exchange for money care not about their ‘soldiers’ blood.'”

The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces indicated that “more than 24,000 people were killed or injured among the local mercenaries, including 9,892 dead,” stressing that “the armed forces call on all those who fight in the enemy’s ranks or work with them to return to the path of righteousness.”

Saree announced that the armed forces “succeeded in destroying and damaging 1,749 vehicles, armored vehicles, and personnel carriers.”

He saluted the tribes which he described as “loyal to their principles and adhering to their customs by rejecting the occupation.” He stressed that “the armed forces, along with the people of faith and wisdom, are continuing to perform their tasks and duties until freedom.”

Saree stressed that “the fate of the coalition of aggression is the fate of all invaders on the land of the invaders’ cemetery [Yemen],” adding that “victory will be the ally of the Yemeni people.”

The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces promised that “the coming years will be the years of liberation and victory.”

الأحد 2 كانون الثان

المصدر: الميادين نت

الناطق باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية يحيى سريع يستعرض حصاد العمليات العسكية خلال عام 2021. ويقول إن “الأعوام المقبلة ستكون أعوام التحرير والانتصار”.

حصاد العمليات العسكرية خلال عام 2021 في اليمن.

أكد المتحدث باسم القوات اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع أنّ عمليات الجيش واللجان الشعبية أدت خلال العام 2021 إلى تحرير مناطق واسعة تقدَّر بـ12 ألف كيلومتر مربع. وتحدّث عن تحوّل إلى العمليات الهجومية النوعية التي أدتْ إلى تحرير مناطق واسعة.

وقال سريع، في مؤتمر صحافي لعرض حصاد العمليات العسكرية خلال عام 2021، إن “القوات المسلحة عززت موقفها العسكري الميداني ضمن استراتيجية شاملة”، مضيفاً أنه ” تم التحوّل إلى العمليات الهجومية النوعية التي أدت إلى تحرير مناطق واسعة”.

وأشار سريع إلى أن “المحاولات الهجومية للعدو لم تتوقف، وذلك من خلال مرتزقته اليمنيين والأجانب”، مضيفاً أن عدد الغارات التي شنّها التحالف السعودي ضد اليمن “بلغت 7100 غارة خلال عام 2021، أدت إلى وقوع شهداء وجرحى”.

وأشار الناطق باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية أنهم “نفّذوا 194 عملية هجومية نوعية خلال عام 2021 رداً على العدوان، وبلغ مجموع عمليات القوات البرية خلال العام الماضي 40126 عملية”، مضيفاً أن عمليات الجيش واللجان الشعبية “أدت إلى تحرير مناطق واسعة تقدر بـ 12 ألف كلم مربع”.

وأوضح سريع أن “المناطق المحررة توزعت في محافظات مأرب والجوف والبيضاء والحديدة وشبوة”. وبيّن أن “هذه العمليات أدت إلى مقتل وإصابة أكثر من 1527 من قوات العدو وتدمير 276 آلية ومدرعة”.

وصرح بأن “عدد عمليات وحدة القناصة بلغ 13191 عملية، بينما نفّذت قوات الدفاع الجوي 1025 عملية تصدّ وإجبار على المغادرة و22 عملية إسقاط”، مضيفاً أنه ” تم إسقاط 6 طائرات من طراز “سي أتش 4″ صينية الصنع تابعة لسلاح الجو السعودي”.

وأضاف سريع: “أسقطنا 12 طائرة من طراز “سكان إيغل” السعودية وطائرتين “وينغ لونغ 2″ إماراتية”.

وأشار إلى أن “مجموع عمليات القوة الصاروخية بلغ 440 عملية، بينها 100 استهدفت تجمعات خارج اليمن”، مضيفاً أن سلاح الجو المسيّر “نفّذ 4497 عملية، منها 4116 عملية استطلاعية”.

السلطات السودانية لا تلقي بالاً لدماء جنودها

وقال المتحدث إن “العمليات المشتركة بين الصاروخية وسلاح الجو المسيّر نفّذت 4 عمليات توازن ردع”، وأدت إلى “مقتل وإصابة 394 جندياً وضابطاً سعودياً بينهم 160 قتيلاً و234 مصاباً، إضافة إلى مقتل وإصابة 745 من المرتزقة السودانيين”.

وأضاف أن “السلطات السودانية التي تسلمت ثمن زج قواتها في العدوان لا تلقي بالاً لدماء جنودها”.

وأشار المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية إلى أن “أكثر من 24 ألفاً بين قتيل ومصاب في صفوف المرتزقة المحليين بينهم 9892 قتيلاً”، مؤكداً أن”القوات المسلحة تدعو كل من يقاتل في صفوف العدو أو يعمل معه للعودة إلى جادة الصواب”.

وقال سريع إن القوات المسلحة “نجحت في تدمير وإعطاب 1749 آلية ومدرعة وناقلة جند”.

وإذ حيّا “القبائل الوفية لمبادئها المتمسكة بعاداتها الرافضة للاحتلال”، شدّد على أن “القوات المسلحة ومعها شعب الإيمان والحكمة ماضية في أداء مهامها وواجباتها حتى الحرية”.

وأكد سريع أن “مصير تحالف العدوان هو مصير كل الغزاة على أرض مقبرة الغزاة، والنصر سيكون حليف الشعب اليمني”.

وقال المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية إنه “في الأعوام السابقة كنا أمام الصمود والثبات، والأعوام المقبلة ستكون أعوام التحرير والانتصار”

