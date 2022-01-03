Prisoner Abu Hawash is struggling for life: Waed association

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

2 Jan 2022

Net Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen

Waed Association for Palestinian Prisoners says that “the prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash is facing great difficulty in discharging urine, while his water body percentage has decreased to a third due to the continuation of his coma.

The association added that these dangerous indications implicate that the prisoner Abu Hawash is closer to losing his life than ever before.

Waed Association explained that “doctors affiliated with the Prisons Authority beat the prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, while he was being transferred from the Ramleh prison clinic to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital.”

For his part, Imad Abu Hawash, the brother of the prisoner Hisham, said to Al Mayadeen, said that “Hisham is in a full coma since 4 hours.”

He added that “Hisham could be martyred at any moment,” and added that “‘Israel’ is trying to gain time to harm Hisham.”

The prisoner’s brother demanded that “a medical committee be sent to Assaf Harofeh Hospital, to look into Hisham’s health condition,” and demanded international protection for him inside the Israeli hospital.

Dozens of Palestinians staged a protest in downtown Ramallah to demand the release of Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash who fell into an intermittent coma as his health condition deteriorates.

Abu Hawash, from Dura, occupied Al-Khalil, has been on hunger strike for 139 days in protest of his administrative detention which allows the indefinite imprisonment of Palestinians without trial or charge.

Yesterday, the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced that the prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash is facing death in the Israeli “Asaf Harofeh” hospital, after his health deteriorated, noting that “since the dawn of this Saturday, he has been awakened with great difficulty.”



Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash faces the threat of sudden death, Palestinian Prisoners Club lawyer Jawad Boulos said Saturday.

