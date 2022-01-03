Seizing of UAE supply ship is a just prelude: Sanaa government

Posted on by martyrashrakat

3 Jan 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Minister of Information in the Sanaa government, Dhaif Allah Al-Shami, comments on the seizure of an Emirati military cargo ship by the Yemeni armed forces.

The Minister of Information of the Sanaa government, Dhaif Allah Al-Shami

The Minister of Information in the Sanaa government, Dhaif Allah Al-Shami, said that the seized Emirati ship was carrying armored and military transport vehicles.

Al-Shami pointed out that his country “will display pictures of the military equipment on the seized Emirati ship,” stressing that the UAE has initiated a “new strategy” against the Yemeni people following the visit of the Israeli Prime Minister.

According to Al-Shami, the [shifting] balance of power will change the course of the battle, and the detention of the Emirati ship is only a prelude to something greater.

بعد زيارة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي إلى الإمارات بدأت إستراتيجية جديدة ضد الشعب اليمني تجلت في التصعيد الجوي والبري والبحري

لكن موازين القوى بفضل الله وتأييده ستغير مسار المعركة، وما احتجاز سفينة روابي العسكرية الإماراتية الا مقدمة لما هو أعظم.



"فلا ترمي بيوت الناس وبيتك من زجاج". — ضيف الله الشامي (@DhaifAlShami650) January 3, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Yemeni armed forces announced the seizure of an “Emirati military cargo ship with military equipment on board, which entered Yemeni waters without any permission and engaged in hostile acts.”

“The Emirati ship targets the security and stability of the Yemeni people, and we will explain the full details in a press conference in the coming hours,” Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said.

One of the photos of the seized shipment published by the Yemeni Military Media

The press conference of the armed forces to reveal the details of the Emirati ship that was seized in Yemeni waters

Aerial views of the UAE military cargo ship that was seized in the coast of Hodeidah while carrying out hostilities

Full scenes of the UAE military cargo ship that was seized in the coast of Hodeidah

Scenes from inside the Emirati military ship that was seized in Yemeni waters

Coalition: Houthis hijacked an Emirati ship

In a new qualitative operation… an Emirati military ship in the grip of the armed forces

