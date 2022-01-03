Seizing of UAE supply ship is a just prelude: Sanaa government

3 Jan 2022
By Al Mayadeen Net
The Minister of Information in the Sanaa government, Dhaif Allah Al-Shami, comments on the seizure of an Emirati military cargo ship by the Yemeni armed forces.
The Minister of Information in the Sanaa government, Dhaif Allah Al-Shami, said that the seized Emirati ship was carrying armored and military transport vehicles.
Al-Shami pointed out that his country “will display pictures of the military equipment on the seized Emirati ship,” stressing that the UAE has initiated a “new strategy” against the Yemeni people following the visit of the Israeli Prime Minister.
According to Al-Shami, the [shifting] balance of power will change the course of the battle, and the detention of the Emirati ship is only a prelude to something greater.
Earlier in the day, the Yemeni armed forces announced the seizure of an “Emirati military cargo ship with military equipment on board, which entered Yemeni waters without any permission and engaged in hostile acts.”
“The Emirati ship targets the security and stability of the Yemeni people, and we will explain the full details in a press conference in the coming hours,” Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said.
Related Videos
Related News
- Yemeni Navy Seizes UAE Ship off Hodeidah Coast; Video (Updated)
- Sanaa Commemorates Suleimani-Muhandis Martyrdom
- Iraqi Resistance Insists on US Withdrawal: American Dream Will Never Come True
Filed under: Uncategorized |
Leave a Reply