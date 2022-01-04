A nation imprisoned: A record number of 68 new prisons have been opened in Turkey in 2021.

https://ift.tt/3JyLjyRPenal labor in Turkey: Prisoners build prisons
Bianet :: English
A record number of 68 new prisons have been opened in Turkey this year, according to the Ministry of Justice.
Case of killed HDP worker Deniz Poyraz: ?Treat the murderer like a murderer?
An armed assailant stormed the HDP?s provincial office in İzmir and killed party worker Deniz Poyraz. He is facing an aggravated life sentence. The hearing has been adjourned to January 24.
Attack on HDP office in İstanbul leaves two injured
Party members said that the assailant ran away after they took away his weapons in what was the third armed attack targeting the party in six months.
?Seeking justice, not begging?: Kurdish politician Aysel Tuğluk in prison despite severe illness
Tuğluk?s brother says, ?We are trying to find justice, if there is any. We are not begging anyone. However, they can?t prevent my sister?s…
