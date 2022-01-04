Posted on by martyrashrakat

2 Jan 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

Robert Inlakesh

“Israel” has been doing its very best to sabotage the Iran Nuclear Deal talks and prevent sanctions relief or de-escalation between Tehran and Washington.

“Israel” Is Bluffing About Striking Iran, But May Go To War With Syria In 2022

In a bid to increase tensions between Washington and Tehran, the Israeli regime intensified its propaganda surrounding conspiracy theories of a “secret Iranian nuclear weapons program.” In the process, “Tel Aviv” also intensified its attacks against Syria and made a number of embarrassing predictions about when Iran would get its hands on the nukes.

2021 began with tensions between “Israel” and Iran from the get-go, with “Israel” having used its intelligence agency, Mossad, to carry out an assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in late November of 2020. “Israel” was also revealed to have been involved in former US President Donald Trump’s assassination of General Qassem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Forces.

When President Joe Biden first took office, he did so after vowing to repair the US’ standing in the region, with part of this strategy – which he laid out to US voters – was reviving the Obama-era Nuclear Deal.

Yet, despite 7 rounds of indirect negotiations – through two separate Iranian administrations – having taken place in Vienna between Washington and Tehran, no deal has been reached. Instead, Iran has been subjected to constant antagonism by the Biden administration and the Israeli regime.

Since the beginning of 2021, “Israel” has been vowing to act alone against Iran if the United States does not do what it’s told. Instead of holding strong, later in August, Joe Biden sat across from his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett and told the world that if diplomacy fails, the US is prepared to take to “other options”. After speculation that this had meant that the US was considering a strike on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM)’s General Kenneth McKenzie made it clear and stated that military options have been prepared. “Israel” is very happy with this stance, yet it is not clear whether the US would follow through on any such “option”.

Despite this, “Israel” has been doing its very best to sabotage the Iran Nuclear Deal talks and prevent sanctions relief or de-escalation between Tehran and Washington. In order to fear-monger further, the Zionist entity has produced some of its most embarrassing predictions on when Iran will acquire nuclear weapons yet.

For around 30 years, since 1992, “Israel’s” leading politicians have continuously speculated as to when Iran will acquire a nuclear weapon. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former President Shimon Peres were some of the first to make wrong predictions. Now the legacy of false predictions by “Israel” is being carried on by its current ruling class, and its false alarmism has come to the point that it is hardly worth the media even reporting it to save “Israel” from further embarrassment.

Here are just a few of the most well-known cases from 2021 of “Israel’s” predictions; In January, the head of “Israel’s” occupation military, Aviv Kochavi, said that Iran would have nukes in “months, maybe even weeks”. Benny Gantz, “Israel’s” Minister of War, later stated in August that Iran is “10 weeks” away from amassing enough nuclear material for the bomb. This was then followed by a claim that will take a little longer to be proven incorrect, as “Israel’s” Avigdor Lieberman claimed that the new prediction was that Tehran would have their WMD in “five years, tops”. But the cherry on top was really the late December reporting, emanating from Israeli media, which suggested, “citing Defense Ministry intelligence”, that Iran was “6 weeks away” from getting nukes.

The allegation that Iran has a “secretive nuclear weapons program” is simply put, a far-fetched conspiracy theory. There is no authoritative organization or international body that claims to possess any evidence of this, nor do they make the assumption that Iran has such a program. Yet despite this, the United States, Britain, and “Israel” all put on their tin-foil hats and are going along with the conspiracy theory. The reason for this is not driven by their actual beliefto do with them actually believing what they are saying, just like it was not the case they believed Saddam Hussein possessed WMDs, besides the chemical weapons they sold him. This is just official propaganda to usher in public support for their aggressive foreign policy position on the Islamic Republic.

Despite the tough rhetoric, however, it is more than likely that instead of “Israel” striking Iran directly, they will continue their aggression against the Syrian government’s forces and civilian infrastructure. In 2021, “Israel” struck the port of Latakia, Syria’s lifeline civilian port, twice and upped airstrikes against Syria’s air defense systems, weapons depots and other military, as well as civilian, targets. For “Israel”, their own military intelligence indicates that the primary battleground will be inside Syria for the objective of “combatting Iran”. Although “Israel” is not striking Iranian-backed targets in Syria, as Syrian Opposition media claims without evidence, they are able to justify their attacks with this line of propaganda.

From the Israeli regime’s perspective, the new administration in the Zionist Entity has to appear to be outperforming or at least matching the intensity of the former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Striking Syria has always been a way for the regime to show its people that it is fighting Iran actively. Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, who entered into a power-sharing agreement to force out Netanyahu’s Likud Party, know that if their coalition falls apart, their political careers are done, and even if they finish their joint term as Prime Ministers, if they perform badly they will be pushed out of leadership positions in the future. So, in order to impress the Israeli settler public, they must appear to be attacking Iran and its allies, additionally influencing the United States to stay away from the Nuclear Deal.

For “Israel” to start a war with Iran, is to essentially commit suicide and they know this well. That is why if any war is to take place, it is more likely going to be between Syria and “Israel”. The biggest possibility is another round of tensions between the Gaza Strip and “Israel’s” occupation army and another uprising by Palestinians across the occupied territories. In the event that this escalation occurs over an Israeli violation of Palestinian rights in Al-Quds, most notably at Masjid Al-Aqsa, it is also possible that Yemen’s Ansarallah and Lebanese Hezbollah will too get involved this time around.

The opinions mentioned in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Al mayadeen, but rather express the opinion of its writer exclusively.

