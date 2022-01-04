Israeli Media: Agreement Reached to End Palestinian Prisoner’s Hunger Strike after 141 Days

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 4, 2022

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian hunger-striking prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash. (Photo: via Social Media)

An agreement was reportedly reached Tuesday afternoon to end Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash’s hunger strike after 141 days, after negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian officials with Egyptian mediation, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

Abu Hawwash has completed his 141 days of hunger strike in an Israeli prison in protest of imprisonment without trial, known as ‘administrative detention’.

According to the terms of the agreement, Abu Hawwash “is expected to remain in the Israeli hospital he is currently kept in for medical follow-up until February 26, after which he will be released to his home,” Haaretz reported, adding that the administrative detention order against him will not be renewed.

Abu Hawwash, a 40-year-old resident of the town of Dura, near Hebron, in the Southern-occupied West Bank, is a father of five children. He was arrested by Israel on October 27, 2020, and has been held under administrative detention ever since.

Several human rights groups, along with the European Union, had expressed concern about Abu Hawwash’s deteriorating health conditions.

On Monday, US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said in a tweet that she held the Israeli government responsible for the safety and health of the Palestinian hunger striker, also calling on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to demand an end to Israel’s administrative detention policies against Palestinians.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

