Palestinian prisoner Abu Hawash seizes his freedom

4 Jan 2022

The prisoner Abu Hawash defeats the occupation in the battle of the empty intestines

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

Al Mayadeen correspondent reports that hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash has seized his freedom from the Israeli occupation.

Hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Abu Hawash wins his freedom

Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash is finally free

Hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash is expected to end his hunger strike in the coming hours, Al Mayadeen correspondent reported.

“Abu Hawash’s decision to end his hunger strike comes after reaching an agreement that stipulates that he would be freed on February 26,” our correspondent added.

Al-Khalil, West Bank, is seeing several celebrations over Abu Hawash’s victory in the battle of empty stomachs.

احتفالات امام منزل الأسير هشام ابو هواش بعد الاعلان عن الافراج عنه من معتقلات الاحتلال بعد اضراب عن الطعام 141 🇵🇸✌️#هشام_ابو_هواش_حر pic.twitter.com/gY7WLV0VS1 — Hussein Jamal 𓂆🇵🇸 (@HusseinJamal_) January 4, 2022

Abu Hawash’s freedom marks another milestone in the battle of empty stomachs, which saw six Palestinian prisoners gaining their freedom from the Israeli occupation after the latter administratively detained them.

This comes after the Palestinian resistance factions warned the Israeli occupation of repercussions if anything happens to Abu Hawash.

“Any harm done to the life of prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash would constitute an offensive action and aggression against our people, and the resistance will remain the shield and sword defending our prisoners,” the factions said Tuesday.

Senior leaders from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad held talks to discuss the latest developments on the case of hunger-striking prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash on Monday.

The sources said an escalation would take place if Hisham Abu Hawash loses his life.

The 141st day

The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office announced on Tuesday that Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash would continue his hunger strike for the 141st consecutive day, despite his dangerously critical health condition.

On Monday, the European Union expressed its concern regarding Abu Hawash’s critical health condition, calling on “Israel” to end the policy of administrative detention.

Hisham’s brother, Imad, had said he stopped taking saline, which poses a serious threat to his intestines and could cause them to rot.

His family voiced grave concern over his life, saying the battle for his freedom became one of breaking his will to stop individual hunger-strikes, “Even if it is at the expense of Hisham’s life.”

Imad Hawash said his brother’s lawyer, Jawad Boulos, conveyed a very worrying image about Hisham, saying he was not moving, could barely hear those talking to him, and was barely able to say a few words.

Celebrations in front of the house of the prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash after he snatched a victory in the battle of the empty intestines

