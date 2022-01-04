Raisi: Trump must face justice for Martyr Soleimani

Posted on by fada1

3 Jan 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says Trump and his co-conspirators must face justice for his crime of assassinating Martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandes

Raisi, speaking at a mass congregation on the anniversary of Soleimani’s martyrdom

Iran has vowed revenge against former US President Donald Trump if he is not put to trial for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.



“The aggressor and the main assassin, the then president of the United States, must face justice and retribution,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a speech today, marking the second anniversary of Soleimani’s martyrdom.



“It would be ok if the trial of Mr. Trump, Pompeo and other criminals was held in a fair court where their horrible crimes were addressed and they faced justice for their actions,” he said. “Otherwise, I will tell all US leaders that without a doubt the hand of revenge will emerge from the sleeve of the Muslim nation.”



Raisi was addressing a mass gathering at Tehran’s largest prayer hall, at Iran’s main event during the week of commemorations in honor of the martyred general.



The Iranian president also called Soleimani a symbol of the Iranian revolution and of “bravery and rationality”.

Iran: 125 suspects identified in assassination

The Assistant Head of the Iranian Judiciary for International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, considered that the United States is directly responsible for the assassination of the martyr Qassem Soleimani.

Gharibabadi revealed in a statement to Iranian television on Sunday that “the majority of the accused are members of the US administration’s structure,” declaring that 125 suspects had been identified in the assassination, explaining that in addition to these accused, there are some other countries that were involved.

Regarding whether the trial for the assassination will be held in Iran or some other place besides the site of the crime, he said, “Deciding on the file is a request to ensure justice worldwide, and Iraq, being the location of the crime, undoubtedly has a court qualified to decide on the crime.”

He stressed that the file of Soleimani’s assassination is being decided on from a criminal standpoint and will be completed soon.

Gharibabadi considered that the US “preemptive” step “has no legal basis,” adding that “according to Article 51 of the United Nations charter, legitimate defense is contained by a state only when there is an act of armed aggression.”

