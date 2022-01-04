Sayyed Nasrallah commemorates martyrdom of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 3, 2022

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaking on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani and commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis on January 3, 2022

Speaking on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani and former Popular Mobilization Forces commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the repercussions of the US assassination of the two martyrs are still unfolding until this moment.

Two years after the martyrdom of the two leaders and their comrades, Sayyed Nasrallah asserted that commemorating them was a recognition of the sacrifices they have made.

“Over the last two years, there have been major battles that affirmed that the [axis of resistance] was still following in the footsteps of the two leaders, such as in the battle of Seif Al-Quds,” the secretary-general declared.

He urged the countries and peoples of the region to undertake a firm stance on the killer and the martyr. “Iraq must have a stance on who the killer is and who the martyr is,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“The United States occupied and tyrannized Iraq and committed massacres there before the assassination of Soleimani.”

The top leader attributed ISIS to Washington, “The United States created ISIS to return its armies to Iraq, and it is to bear the responsibility for all the crimes committed by ISIS.”

“The United States is a historically unmatched hypocritical assassin,” he declared, highlighting the contrast with martyr Soleimani, who he said, “Stood by the Iraqi people and contributed to the establishment of the resistance and provided it with arms, strength, and momentum.”

In a similar vein, he praised Iran, saying, “The Islamic Republic was the first to stand by the Iraq people in the face of ISIS, which was brought upon by Washington.”

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah saw that the security Iraq is enjoying today was “the blessing of the martyrs. Is it fair to compare the criminal United States and Iran, who supported Iraq?”

“It is disastrous to compare the two martyrs who stood by Iraq and the United States who carried out massacres there,” he continued.

Saudi Arabia sent suicide bombers to Iraq

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, “Saudi Arabia was sending suicide bombers and car bombs to Iraq. It sent its youth to murder the children, women, and men. However, Iran sent its men to die in defense of the children, women, and men.”

He also underscored that the Americans asked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to spread the Wahhabi ideology.

The US is responsible for all Israeli crimes in Palestine and the region

“The United States is responsible for all of Israel’s crimes in Palestine and the region,” Sayyed Nasrallah underlined, calling back “Israel’s” doings in Lebanon, such as wars, air raids, and massacres, and blaming the United States for them. “The United States of America is responsible, so how could we perceive it as a friend?”

He also touched on the US crimes in Syria: “The US government killed the Syrian people and plunged their country into a devastating war.” He also emphasized that Washington “wants to turn Al-Tanf base in Syria into a sanctuary for ISIS to threaten Damascus.”

Regarding the war on Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah said it was an American war waged by Saudi Arabia. “The Americans manipulated the Gulf states during the siege of Qatar to take money from it,” he added.

Touching on the US crimes in Afghanistan, he said, “The Americans committed crimes during their occupation of the country and their withdrawal from it while saying the killings ‘were a mistake’ as the Pentagon stands idle.”

The US forces are fated to leave this region

The Secretary-General also touched on Iraq’s internal affairs by saying, “Tolerating or turning a blind eye to the presence of US forces in Iraq is killing martyrs Soleimani and Al-Muhandis all over again,” stressing that Washington’s forces are fated to leave this region.

“The blood of martyrs Soleimani and Al-Muhandis is crying out to the minds and the consciences in the Arab and Islamic worlds,” the secretary-general asserted, stressing that the head of the snake in terms of aggression, occupation, and tyranny, is the United States, “And we must take it as an enemy.”

Prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash is a hero and resistance symbol

Touching on the topic of the hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah praised prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash – who has been hunger-striking for 140 days. He said Abu Hawash was a symbol of resistance alongside the six heroic prisoners who liberated themselves through operation Freedom Tunnel a few months ago.

“There are thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Zionist prisons, and they are suffering to a great extent,” Sayyed Nasrallah underscored.

Commenting on the Israeli occupation building a wall around Gaza, one of “Israel’s” latest provocative moves, the secretary-general said, “A few weeks ago, the construction of the massive wall around Gaza was completed to increase the severity of the blockade imposed on the Strip for the last 15 years,” adding, “while the entire world is standing idle.”

“Today, Palestine is occupied by the Zionists, and the world knows what the Palestinian people are suffering from due to the occupation, the displacement, and the diaspora,” Sayyed Nasrallah asserted.

It was an honor to combat the organizations brought upon by Saudi Arabia

Commenting on the latest crisis between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “We neither violated nor attacked Saudi Arabia. It was an accomplice to the universal war on the region, and we had the honor to combat the organizations brought upon the region by Saudi Arabia.”

He also responded to the latest statements made by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which he described Hezbollah as “terrorist,” by saying, “The terrorists are the ones who sent thousands of Saudi takfiris to Syria and Iraq.”

“The terrorists are the ones holding thousands of Lebanese people hostage in the Gulf and making threats against Lebanon on a daily basis,” he declared while noting that no resignation of any Lebanese minister would change the Saudi stance, “For its problem is with those who thwarted its project for the region.”

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah concluded by affirming that Hezbollah was assiduous toward its internal allies, emphasizing the importance of inter-Lebanese dialogue.

Related Videos

Speech of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the two leaders, Soleimani, Al-Muhandis and their companions

Imam Khamenei on Soleimani

Evening Bulletin | Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis .. life and victory

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Hezbollah, House of Saud, Takfiris, War on Iraq | Tagged: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, ‘Al-Quds Sword operation’, Gaza, Israeli Crimes, MBS, Nasrallah, Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, PMU, Qassem Suleimani, US Withdrawal from west Asia |