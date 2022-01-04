Syrian and Russian Air forces Destroy 12 Quarters of the Uighur Terrorists

Posted on by martyrashrakat

JANUARY 1, 2022

Syrian and Russian air force bombing of Uighur Turkestan Islamist Party terrorists in Idlib

ARABI SOURI

The Syrian and Russian air forces continued the war on terror, the real war on terror against the NATO-sponsored terrorists, not freedom fighters, in the northwestern province of Idlib, destroying 12 quarters of the terrorists in their last targeting campaign.

Terrorists from the Chinese Uighur, so-called Turkestan Islamist Party, operating from the village of Kansafra in the southern Idlib countryside and the town of Al Jidaydeh (Jdayde) in the western countryside, and terrorists in the outskirts of Idlib received the new year’s bombing today, this follows yesterday’s bombing of a terrorists’ quarter in the outskirts of the village of Kafr Dariyan in the northern Idlib countryside yesterday.

Syrian intelligence spotted the movement of the terrorists on new year’s eve with attempts to transfer terrorists, weapons, and munition toward the Syrian army posts, the command was notified and the coordinates of the terrorists’ gatherings provided were targeted and included in addition to the afore-mentioned, a gathering in the outskirts of the Jisr Shoghour city, a main hub for the terrorists, 3 of their posts were destroyed. The Uzbek so-called Bukhara Battalion in the Kansafra, Sufuhin, and Benin in Al Zawya Mountain were targeted while the terrorists were preparing an attack against the Syrian army’s posts on these axes.

A bombing eliminated 35 terrorists of foreign nationalities, killed and wounded beyond repair, and 12 of their quarters in the western outskirts of the city of Aleppo, mainly targeting the so-called Hurras Al-Din terrorist group.

The above details are collected from multiple sources including officers of the SAA, Sputnik News, activists from within Idlib, the sources of the terrorists themselves when calling for help from their commanders inside Turkey, and other sources we cannot provide.

Idlib province is described by NATO commanders and the US officials as the ‘last stronghold of Al Qaeda’ in Syria, yet, the Turkish army has no issues deploying their troops alongside those Al Qaeda terrorists even though Turkey is the 2nd main member of NATO itself.

The Turkish regime of the madman Erdogan and the terrorist sources have not stated the total number of their casualties from all the bombings among their members in these latest targetings, propaganda outlets supporting the terrorists claimed that only civilians were killed and injured including children, and the bombing only targeted hospitals, as usual, and the new trend is that it targeted shelters of displaced civilians.

Most of the Western followers of the news would believe such claims, each time, unfortunately, despite that they’ve been told that over 2000 hospitals were destroyed completely, and about 3000 other hospitals and medical centers in Idlib were destroyed partially by the Syrian and Russian bombing.

Some useful facts for our western readers: As a comparison, the total number of hospitals in the entire United States of America is 6090 hospitals as of 2021, and the entire area of Syria is 185,400 square kilometers (71,583 square miles), all of Syria is about the size of North Dakota, the area of Idlib including the liberated regions is 6097 sq. kilometers (2354 square miles), that much lies the western mainstream media is capable of and that much the western citizens are accepting to believe. The total population of Syria was around 23 million in 2011, if we to believe the western figures, 6 million are refugees in other countries, 2 million living under the occupation of Al Qaeda and their Turkish army protectors, 1 million in areas where the Kurdish SDF terrorists and their US army protectors, leaving around 16 million living in areas controlled by the Syrian government (including newborns, displaced Palestinians, Iraqis, and Lebanese).

No Terrorists in Idlib Only Hospitals – Syria – News – White Helmets – Nusra Front – ISIS – Al Qaeda – لا يوجد شيء في ادلب إلا المستشفيات

Our western readers can use the above information when they’re bombarded with the mainstream propaganda from the same outlets that sold the Iraqi WMDs lie, the Libyan invasion justification lie, the war on terror lie, the cover-up of the lost 2.3 trillion US dollars (2300 billion US dollars or 2300 thousand x million US dollars), and the same mainstream media that spent 4 years attacking their president based on allegations of collusion with Russia then were never held accountable!

The escalation in the bombing of the terrorists in Idlib comes after recent systematic attacks by the Turkey-backed Al Qaeda terrorists against the liberated villages in the southern Idlib countryside and the northern Hama countryside, and to remind the Turkish madman Erdogan that the Idlib agreements he failed to implement are going to be implemented by force. All the agreements in which Turkey signed and all the statements issued by Turkey, especially at the United Nations, oblige it to combat terrorism and to respect Syria’s sovereignty, which it continues to do the opposite.

Denote

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: NATO, Russia, Syria, Turkey, Uncategorized, USA, Western Lies, Western Propaganda | Tagged: Aleppo, China Uighurs, Idlib, SAA |