Erdogan’s Terrorists infighting Kills Several of them in Northern Aleppo

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

JANUARY 4, 2022

Aleppo Ahrar Sham Muhajireen terrorist commander Mahmoud Banyan Musaab Shehadah killed

ARABI SOURI

Erdogan’s terrorists in the so-called ‘Ahrar Al-Sham Movement’ had a busy day celebrating the new year by shooting from their machine guns funded by western taxpayers, except they were not shooting in the air, as the custom in this region, they were shooting each other.

Reports from the town of Jindires in the northern Aleppo countryside confirmed the clashes and stated that dozens were killed and injured, a state of tension and unrest ensued. It all started when a terrorist commander and his escorts went through a checkpoint of their same group in the Tal Sallour village near Jindires ignoring the guards who opened fire at them and clashes erupted which has spread fast.

The local sources reporting the incident confirmed the killing of the so-called Mahmoud Banyan (محمود بنيان), the commander of the so-called ‘Muhajireen Brigade’ (لواء المهاجرين) of the Ahrar Al-Sham movement (حركة أحرار الشام), and his colleague Musaab Shehadah (مصعب شحادة), while 4 others were injured in the initial fire exchange. The Turkish army and its embedded terrorists have imposed a blackout on the information, there’s no news yet on the fate of the members of the checkpoint or other terrorists who were in the same area and among those occupying Jinderis.

This dead terrorist Mahmoud banyan is one of the ‘celebrated’ terrorists among the armies of terrorists the Turkish madman Erdogan personally praised and sponsored, the Syrian army has already injured him in previous clashes leaving him without one eye and without one of his legs, Erdogan stitched him up like a Frankenstein as long as he can use him to ‘raise the morale’ among the losing terrorists.

Erdogan, the Turkish madman caliph wannabe is not having his best days, on one hand, the satellite regimes he sprung in the NATO Spring dubbed ‘Arab Spring’ is collapsing and the anti-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood radicals have lost power in a number of countries they overtook during the past decade, he already lost Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, and to a large extent southern Yemen, losing Libya, and he never won Syria and will never do, especially with the assorted suicidal terrorists he recruited from Syria and the majority of others he managed to bring into Syria from around the world keep fighting over bounties and spoils of war, and whenever facing the Syrian Arab Army their gatherings collapse and lose, the only thing keeping them in considerable areas in northern Syria is the Russian guarantee of the madman’s promises he will withdraw them from Syria but still cannot figure out where to, he’s overwhelmed with those coming from the regions he lost.

Donate

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: "Arab Spring", Ahrar Al-Sham, Aleppo, American "Muslim" Brotherhood, Erdogan, SAA, Syrian mercenaries |