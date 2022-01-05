Scared Pompeo: Raisi “Arousing All Muslims to Murder Trump and Me” 

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 4, 2022

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks onstage during a briefing on the past 72 hours events in Mar a Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on December 29, 2019. – Pompeo says they came to brief POTUS on events of past 72 hours Pompeo: We will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

The former US State Secretary Mike Pompeo showed extreme fear and concern during an interview with Fox News in which he intended to respond to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

President Raisi said Monday that if former US president Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo are not brought to justice, Muslims will avenge the crime they both committed against General Qassem Suleimani Suleimani, the former Head of IRGC’s Quds Force.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone attack claimed the two martyrs Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the former deputy chief of Hashd Shaabi Committee, after targeting their convoy near Baghdad airport.

Scared Pompeo considered that Raisi’s remarks were unprecedented and posed a risk, adding that the Iranian President is arousing all the Muslims to murder Trump and him.

Calling on Biden administration to “keep every American safe against the threat from Iran”.

Source: Al-Manar Engish Website

