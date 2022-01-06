Jewish Settler Runs over, Kills Palestinian Man near Ramallah 

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 6, 2022

Mustafa Falaneh, 25, was killed when a Jewish settler ran him over near Ramallah. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Jewish settler on Thursday ran over and killed a Palestinian man as he was on his way to work, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The victim was identified to be Mustafa Falaneh, 25, from the village of Safa, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

This morning, two Palestinians were lost to Israel's systemic violence.

Bakir Hashash, 21, was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers during a raid to Balata Refugee Camp.

Mustafa Falaneh, 25, was run over by a settler while he was crossing the street. #UNInvestigateApartheid pic.twitter.com/mhmfxgW2gR — Stop The Wall (@stopthewall) January 6, 2022

According to a relative, Falaneh was crossing the street when he was run over by a Jewish settler, who willed him. Falaneh was a father of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl.

The Palestinian young man, Mustafa Salama (25)from the village of Safa, was murdered after being run over by an Israeli colonial settler at Beit Sira checkpoint, west of Ramallah.#SavePalestine #Palestinians #SavePalestine #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/zvFh2JrN4D — Rajaa maher (@DollyPalestine) January 6, 2022

In a separate incident, another settler ran over and wounded Shafiqa Bisharat, 48, from a Nablus-area village, who was admitted to hospital for treatment. Witnesses said that the settler had attempted to run over sheep in the area and was harassing Palestinians on the road before hitting Bisharat.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned against the rise in incidents involving Israeli settlers running over Palestinians. The PA ministry expressed its fears that such deadly incidents are often premeditated. Moreover, it condemned what it described as Israeli police indifference.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

January 6, 2022

Bakeer Hashash, 21, was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed early Thursday a Palestinian young man during a dawn raid in the Balata refugee camp, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Watch: #Palestinian youth Bakeer Hashash, 22, was killed by Israeli gunfire during an Israeli military raid east of Nablus.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/UalJt8uaNY — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 6, 2022

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that clashes broke out after the Israeli forces raided the Nablus-area suburb of Balata al-Balad, and opened fire towards Palestinian youths critically injuring Bakeer Hashash, 21.

Hashash was rushed to a hospital in Nablus to get urgent medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his wounds, hours later.

#Watch | Palestinians took to the streets in hundreds in an angry demonstration after the Israeli occupation forces shot and killed the Palestinian young man, Bakeer Hashash, in Nablus's Balata refugee camp at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/gwqK46xC4X — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 6, 2022

Israeli forces have killed thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank throughout the years, and several international human rights groups say Israeli forces have used excessive force in attacking and subduing Palestinians.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)Hash

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Uprooted Palestinians | Tagged: Israeli Racism and Brutality, Occupied W Bank, Settlers Attacks, Zionist entity |