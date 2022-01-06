Jewish Settler Runs over, Kills Palestinian Man near Ramallah 

A Jewish settler on Thursday ran over and killed a Palestinian man as he was on his way to work, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
The victim was identified to be Mustafa Falaneh, 25, from the village of Safa, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.
According to a relative, Falaneh was crossing the street when he was run over by a Jewish settler, who willed him. Falaneh was a father of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl.
In a separate incident, another settler ran over and wounded Shafiqa Bisharat, 48, from a Nablus-area village, who was admitted to hospital for treatment. Witnesses said that the settler had attempted to run over sheep in the area and was harassing Palestinians on the road before hitting Bisharat.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned against the rise in incidents involving Israeli settlers running over Palestinians. The PA ministry expressed its fears that such deadly incidents are often premeditated. Moreover, it condemned what it described as Israeli police indifference.
(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)
WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man in Refugee Camp near Nablus
Israeli forces killed early Thursday a Palestinian young man during a dawn raid in the Balata refugee camp, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Palestinian security sources told WAFA that clashes broke out after the Israeli forces raided the Nablus-area suburb of Balata al-Balad, and opened fire towards Palestinian youths critically injuring Bakeer Hashash, 21.
Hashash was rushed to a hospital in Nablus to get urgent medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his wounds, hours later.
Israeli forces have killed thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank throughout the years, and several international human rights groups say Israeli forces have used excessive force in attacking and subduing Palestinians.
(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)Hash
