Kazakhstan appeals to CSTO for help, the world reacts كازاخستان: إطلاق النار في ألما آتا وحراسة مشددة قرب المقرات الرسمية

Jan 6 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

While Moscow called for a peaceful solution through dialogue, the European Union and the United Nations called for “restraint” from all sides, and the US questionably declared its innocence.

Protests in Kazakhstan after a sharp rise in gas prices (Getty Images)

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he had appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help in quelling protests across the country that he said were led by “terrorist gangs”.

“Today I appealed to the heads of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) states to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming this terrorist threat,” Tokayev said on state television early Thursday.

“In fact, this is no longer a threat,” he added. “It is undermining the integrity of the state.”

Tokayev stressed that “terrorist groups which received extensive training abroad” are “currently rampaging” across the country.

“They are seizing buildings and infrastructure and, most importantly, are seizing the premises where small arms are located,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s President added that they had also seized five planes at the airport in the country’s biggest city Almaty.

“There’s currently a battle ongoing near Almaty with the air forces of the defense ministry, a stubborn battle,” Tokayev stated.

Furthermore, Kazakh media outlets reported that at least eight police officers and military servicemen were killed in the unrest.

How did the world react?

Moscow called for a “peaceful solution… through dialogue, not through street riots and violation of laws.”

“We are closely following the events in the brotherly neighboring country,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We support a peaceful solution to all problems within the legal and constitutional framework and through dialogue, not through street riots and violation of laws,” it added.

The European Union and the United Nations called for “restraint” from all sides.

In light of the ongoing protests in Kazakhstan, the EU is following closely developments. All concerned must act with responsibility and restraint and refrain from actions that could lead to further escalation of violence. Read the full statement 👉 https://t.co/sB3nDarrw9 — Nabila Massrali (@NabilaEUspox) January 5, 2022

Furthermore, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that the United States has nothing to do with the unrest, calling accusations to the contrary “crazy claims”.

“We’re monitoring reports of protests in Kazakhstan. We support calls for calm, for protesters to express themselves peacefully and for authorities to exercise restraint,” Psaki told reporters during her regular briefing.

“There are some crazy claims about the US being behind this. Let me just use this opportunity to convey that as absolutely false, and clearly a part of the standard disinformation playbook.”

What is happening?

Clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators resumed in the city center of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, according to Al Mayadeen’s Bureau Chief in Moscow.

He added that confrontations have spread to other regions in western Kazakhstan, noting that Moscow has expressed concern regarding the events in Kazakhstan and is closely monitoring the developments.

Some 190 have been reported injured in the clashes.

Declaring a state of emergency

On Tuesday, Tokayev signed into law a decree declaring a state of emergency in the west of the country and Almaty, the country’s largest city, in light of demonstrations over surging liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to break up the thousands-strong protest in Almaty on Tuesday night. The police later opened fire after the protesters, estimated to be 5,000, refused to disperse.

In an effort to thwart protests following a hike in oil prices, the Kazakhstani President dismissed the country’s cabinet on Wednesday.

وكالة “سبوتنيك” تشير إلى وقوع تبادل لإطلاق النار في ساحة الجمهورية في مدينة ألما اتا كبرى مدن كازاخستان التي تشهد اضطرابات أمنية منذ يومين.

وسائل إعلام: تبادل لإطلاق النار في مدينة ألما آتا الكازاخية

أشارت وكالة “سبوتنيك” إلى وقوع تبادل لإطلاق النار صباح اليوم الخميس في ساحة الجمهورية في مدينة ألما اتا كبرى مدن كازاخستان التي تشهد اضطرابات أمنية منذ يومين.

ويأتي ذلك فيما نشرت السلطات نحو 50 مركبة من بينها ناقلات جند مدرعة وشاحنات عسكرية مع قوات الأمن المسلحة في مناطق متفرقة من المدينة الواقعة جنوب شرق البلاد.

من ناحية أخرى، أوضحت وكالة “سبوتنيك” أن جميع المباني الإدارية في العاصمة نور سلطان تخضع لحراسة مشددة.

هذا وأعلنت شرطة ألما أتا عن “تصفية العشرات من المشاركين في أعمال الشغب الذين أبدوا مقاومة مسلحة ويجري التعرف على هوياتهم”.

كما أوضحت الشرطة أن عملية مكافحة الارهاب تجري في منطقة مجمع المباني الادارية.

في الوقت نفسه، أعلن رئيس الوزراء الأرميني نيكول باشينيان، أنه “تجاوباً مع نداء رئيس كازاخستان، قرر إرسال قوات حفظ السلام جماعية تابعة لمنظمة معاهدة الأمن الجماعي إلى جمهورية كازاخستان من أجل استقرار الوضع وتطبيعه”.

وكتب باشينيان على صفحته في فيسبوك: “فيما يتعلق بنداء رئيس جمهورية كازاخستان قاسم جومارت توكاييف ونظراً للتهديد الذي يهدد الأمن القومي وسيادة جمهورية كازاخستان بسبب التدخل الخارجي”.

يشار إلى أن منظمة معاهدة الأمن الجماعي، حلف سياسي عسكري انبثق في الـ7 من تشرين الأول/أكتوبر 2002 عن معاهدة الأمن الجماعي المبرمة في الـ17 من مايو 1992، ويضم روسيا الاتحادية، وبيلاروس وكازاخستان وطاجكستان وقرغيزستان وأرمينيا.

وأعلن رئيس كازاخستان، قاسم جومارت توكاييف، أمس الأربعاء، حالة الطوارئ في عاصمة كازاخستان، نور سلطان، خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 19 كانون الثاني/ يناير الحالي.

في وقت سابق من اليوم، كان رئيس كازاخستان قاسم جومارت توكاييف “ناشد دول منظمة معاهدة الأمن الجماعي تقديم المساعدة لبلاده”.

وقال الرئيس الكازاخستاني، قاسم جومارت توكاييف، إنّ “عصابات إرهابية دولية تلقّت تدريباً في الخارج، وينبغي اعتبار هجومها عملاً عدوانياً”، مضيفاً أنّ “وحدة من قوات المظليين تخوض معركة مع عصابة إرهابية على مشارف مدينة ألما أتا”.

وعلى خلفية الاحتجاجات التي تشهدها البلاد، حثّت الولايات المتحدة، مساء أمس الأربعاء، الأطراف كافة في كازاخستان على “التهدئة وضبط النفس”.

وأعلنت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، جين ساكي، دعوة “الإدارة الأميركية السلطات في كازاخستان إلى ضبط النفس”.

بدورها، قالت وزارة الخارجية الروسية إن “روسيا تؤيد استقرار الوضع في كازاخستان من خلال الحوار وليس من خلال أعمال الشغب”.

أما الاتحاد الأوروبي فدعا “جميع الأطراف في كازاخستان إلى ضبط النفس والامتناع عن الأعمال التي قد تؤدي إلى التصعيد”.

