Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

5 Jan 2022

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah blasted the allies of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon, telling them to “speak facts and act on the basis of those facts”.

His Eminence further asserted that the Resistance and the army are the ones who fought Daesh and the terrorist groups in Lebanon and in Syria.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |