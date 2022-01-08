Violence erupts in Jenin after PA troops arrest the son of Gilboa prison escapee

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

FILE – In this Dec. 30, 2004 file photo, Zakaria Zubeidi, then leader in the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade in the West Bank, is carried by supporters during a presidential elections campaign rally in support of Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank town of Jenin. For nearly two decades, Zubeidi has been an object of fascination for Israelis and Palestinians alike, who have seen his progression from a child actor to a swaggering militant, to the scarred face of a West Bank theater promoting “cultural resistance” to Israeli occupation. In his latest act, he has emerged as one of Israel’s most wanted fugitives after tunneling out of a high-security prison on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, with five other Palestinian militants. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

Angry residents reportedly opened fire on the PA headquarters in Jenin as discontent against Fatah leaders continues to grow

In the pre-dawn hours of 8 January, Palestinian Authority (PA) forces forcibly arrested the son of Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the six Palestinian detainees who escaped from the maximum security Gilboa prison last year.

According to the PA, he was arrested along with two other men “for illegal weapon ownership.”

Videos shared on social media show PA troops roughing up the young Zubeidi before arresting him.

תיעוד מעצר בנו של זכריא זביידי , מוחמד אזביידי ,על ידי כוח של המשטרה ומנגנוני הביטחון. האירוע הצית את השטח והוציא חמושים לרחוב בג'נין ובמחנה הפליטים. pic.twitter.com/xgveLWSn8U — Jack khoury.جاك خوري (@KhJacki) January 7, 2022

In response to the arbitrary actions by PA troops, dozens of local residents took to the streets of Jenin in the occupied West Bank to demand the release of the detainees.

According to Israeli media, some even opened fire on the local headquarters of the PA. However, no casualties have been reported.

According to local reports, Zubeidi was released a number of hours later, and appeared to have a bandaged head and hand.

On 6 September of last year, his father, Zakaria Zubeidi, along with five Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) prisoners escaped from the maximum security Gilboa prison by digging a tunnel underneath their bathroom sink, reportedly using a spoon.

But while they were all eventually detained just days later, their daring escape proved to be a major embarrassment for the Israeli occupation forces.

Not long after Zubeidi was rearrested, he had to be rushed to a hospital to fight for his life after being tortured by occupation authorities.

On 12 September, Zubeidi’s brother took to social media to report that following his capture, Zakaria had been “subjected to the most extreme forms of torture,” adding that the Israelis “beat him, electrocuted him, and broke his leg.”

According to an exclusive report by The Cradle, as the former commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, Zubeidi had a long history of armed resistance.

Despite being given amnesty at the close of the second intifada in 2002 after Operation Defensive Wall was concluded and was then forced to undergo a “rehabilitation process,” Zubeidi was re-arrested in 2019 for shooting at illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

