Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (30 December 2021 – 05 January 2022)

January 6 2022

Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestinie

30 December 2021 – 5 January 2022

IOF shoot and Kill Palestinian with mental health issues on Haris intersection, northern Salfit

16 Palestinians wounded, including 5 children and 1 in critical condition, in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

8 IOF shootings reported against agricultural lands, and 4 against fishing boats in the Gaza Sea

103 IOF incursions in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 78 Palestinians arrested, including 7 children

Demolitions and notices in occupied East Jerusalem: 5 houses demolished, 2 of them self-demolished; 5 other establishments demolished, including a medical center; several demolition and cease-construction notices served against Palestinians in the city

Demolition notices served against 8 houses, a mosque, a civilian establishment in Bethlehem; and 8 tents removed in Tubas (2 residential and 6 for cattle)

Settler-attacks in the West Bank: damage includes cutting of trees and attacks on Palestinian vehicles and houses

IOF established 35 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 1 Palestinian

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse, and arrests against civilians. This week’s events witnessed an escalation in Israeli demolitions and demolition notices against Palestinian properties. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip has entered its 15th year under occupation and closure, as Israel has continued to exercise the worst known collective punishment in human history, exacerbating humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

During the reporting period, IOF killed a Palestinian with mental health issues and wounded 16 civilians, including 5 children, as they continue to exercise excessive use of force in the West Bank. On the 31st of December 2021, IOF killed Amir Atef Khader Rayan, a 36-year-old male with mental health issues. Rayan was killed near Haris intersection in northern Salfit, allegedly for attempting a stab attack. Filed investigations indicate that the victim was several meters away from where the Israeli soldiers stood, meaning he did not pose any form of threat to them. This crime reflects the unjustifiable leniency in IOF shooting standards and a disregard for Palestinians’ lives.

Additionally, PCHR documented the following incidents:

3 Palestinians wounded, including one in critical condition in Jerusalem;

2, including 1 child, wounded in Nablus;

11, including 4 children, wounded in Qalqilya.

In the Gaza Strip, PCHR documented 8 instances of IOF opening fire, and 4 shootings on fishing boats.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 103 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings. During this week’s incursions, 78 Palestinians were arrested, including 7 children.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 13 incidents:

Occupied East Jerusalem: 5 houses demolished, including 2 self-demolished, in Sur Baher, Silwan and Beit Hanina. A commercial facility was self-demolished in the old city. Wide-scale distribution of demolition notices against houses, commercial and agricultural establishments. Also, IOF disbursed summonses against Palestinians, issued a cease-construction order of a mosque, and confiscated a tin-plated greenhouse in Isawiya. A commercial barracks demolished, and a container confiscated in al-Za’im. A health center used as a Covid-19 vaccination hub was also demolished in Jabel Mukaber, as well as 2 barracks used for cattle in Anata.

Bethlehem: demolition notices served against 8 houses, a mosque, and a civilian facility in Nahalin.

Tubas: 2 residential tents removed, as well as 6 others used for cattle, along with 80 steel barriers, and 15 cattle feeders in the northern Jordan valleys.

Settler-attacks:

PCHR documented the following attacks by settlers in the West Bank:

Nablus: Palestinian lands in Burin attacked; 46 olive trees cut; a vehicle struck, and its windshield shattered; civilian homes attacked in Burqa.

Hebron: a house attacked in Tel Rumeida.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued its collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the 15-year Israeli closure imposed on the territory deepened the population’s humanitarian and living crises. Unemployment has skyrocketed at 45% of the population, 63% of whom are youth.

More than half of the Gaza Strip’s population suffer from poverty, as the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics data shows that 53% of the Gaza Strip population is impoverished and more than 62.2% are food insecure, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Additionally, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada in 2000, restricting civilian movement with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian are also subjected to arrests, especially at al-Karama border crossing located alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

Thursday, December 30th, 2021:

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday 30th of December 2021, IOF arrested Mohammed Rateb Sar’awi (30) and his cousin Malek ‘Issa Sar’awi (27) after they raided Adam Housing Compound in Kafr ‘Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. During the incursion, tens of young men gathered near the compound and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF, who immediately fired live and rubber-coated bullets at them. As a result, three were wounded with live bullets; one of them sustained serious wounds. They were identified as follows: Mohammed Nafez Farhan was wounded with a bullet in his abdomen and sustained serious wounds while Eyad Mohammed al-Shahrouri and Samed Mohammed ‘Afanah were wounded in their lower limbs. All of them were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 07:30, IOF stationed along the border fence east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at the agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00 IOF arrested Monther al-Rowidi (21) and Ihab Abu Sneinah (19) after raiding and searching their houses during their incursion into al-‘Ain neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. During the incursion, tens of young men gathered at the neighborhood entrance and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF and their vehicles. They set fire to an Israeli police watchtower with surveillance cameras. IOF immediately attacked the protesters and fired rubber-coated metal bullets and teargas canisters at them. The clashes continued in their neighborhood for hours and extended to Beer Ayoub neighborhood, where intense clashes broke out between dozens of young men and IOF, which drowned the neighborhood with skunk water.

Friday, December 31st December 2021:

On Friday morning, 31st of December 2021, IOF killed a Palestinian with a disability (a mental disorder), near Haris village intersection, north of Salfit. They claimed that he has attempted to carry out a stabbing attack. Statements collected by the victim’s family refute the Israeli allegation, and IOF have yet to release any images or videos of the incident despite the abundance of surveillance cameras at the site.

According to information obtained by PCHR’s fieldworker, at around 09:00, IOF stationed near Haris village intersection, north of Salfit, opened fire at a person after he stepped out of his car and headed towards a bus station, where IOF were standing. As a result, he was wounded, fell on the ground, and was left to bleed to death. IOF announced that they blocked an attempted stabbing attack by a Palestinian at the intersection stating that he stepped out of his car with a knife in his hand and ran toward the Israeli bus stop, and that the IOF opened fire at him, killing him. No injuries were reported among the soldiers.

Following the incident, IOF closed the intersection and roads in the area and blocked traffic. They stopped the car that carried the Palestinian victim and arrested its driver, later identified as ‘Omar Mohammed ‘Ali Abu ‘Ali (19) and his cousin Mohammed Abu ‘Ali (25), who was also in the car at the time. Later, the person killed was identified as Amir ‘Atef Khader Rayyan (36), a father of five. Rayyan’s body remains in Israeli custody. According to the family, the victim had a mental disorder that was diagnosed a year ago and was in therapy.

The driver, ‘Omer Abu ‘Ali, Ameer’s brother in-law, told the victim’s father before his arrest that Amir asked him to drive him to the hospital; he asked him to stop at the intersection as he needed to vomit. Amir got out of the car and ran towards the bus station, where the soldiers were standing. They opened fire at him, wounding him in the abdomen.

According to field investigations, there were meters between the place where IOF stationed and the place where the victim was targeted. This means that there was no imminent threat to the soldiers’ lives and proves IOF’s unjustified lenient shooting standards in disregard with Palestinians’ lives, noting that a similar incident ocurred at the same intersection last year.

At approximately 10:20, IOF stationed along the border fence east of al-Bureij in central Gaza Strip, opened fire and teargas canisters at the shepherds. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:15, a peaceful protest took off Bita Park, southeast of Nablus, towards al-Houta area to the east of Mount Sabih, east of the village, where IOF established “Avatar” settlement outpost 8 months ago. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation and settlers. When they arrived, they were surprised with IOF taking their positions near the Mount, so intensive clashes broke out. The protesters fired stones at IOF, who continued to fire live and rubber-coated bullets as well as teargas canisters at the protesters. During the clashes, which continued until around 16:00, 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded bullets in their lower limbs and were taken to the Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus for treatment while others suffocated due to teargas inhalation, but were treated on the spot.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the southern Qalqilya checkpoint suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinians. IOF chased the protesters, and clashes broke out. IOF fired sponge-tipped bullets, teargas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, 5 protesters were wounded with bullets, including a child; all of them were wounded in the limbs except one in the abdomen.

At approximately 14:30, IOF suppressed a weekly protest against the occupation and settlement activity in Sheikh Jarrah, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and attacked the protesters by pushing and beating them.

Dozens of Sheikh Jarrah residents and international activists gathered at the main entrance to the neighborhood as usual on Fridays and took off to the eastern side of the neighborhood. However, IOF prevented them from moving forward and chased them into the eastern and western sides of the neighborhood. IOF surrounded them from all sides and prevented them from approaching the land of Salem family, who is threatened with forced displacement. After IOF suppressed the protesters, dozens gathered in the western side of the neighborhood in solidarity with the Salem family and raised Palestinian flags and pictures of Salem’s family. They chanted slogans in Arabic, English and Hebrew against the occupation, settlement and displacement of Sheikh Jarrah’s families, and others in solidarity with the people of Silwan, Bil’in, Bita, prisoners, and Jerusalem. IOF surrounded the activists, beat, and pushed them, confiscated Palestinian flags, and beat Mohammad Khader Abu al-Hummus (56), an activist, after breaking his crutch. They also arrested Ahmed al-Shweiki (12).

Around the same time, IOF suppressed a peaceful protest of dozens from Mukaber Mount village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, against the Israeli municipality’s ongoing house demolitions in the village.

Dozens of civilians gathered near the Mount intersection in the village and raised banners against the house demolitions in the village and forced displacement of their residents under the pretext of unlicensed construction. They also chanted slogans against the municipality’s attacks on the village neighborhoods. IOF surrounded the protesters and pushed and beat them. They dispersed the protesters and chased some young men after firing teargas canisters at them. They also arrested ‘Alaa Nayef Ja’abis (21).

At approximately 16:20, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of al-Na’aymah Street, east of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at the border area adjacent to the border fence. Neither injuries nor damage was reported.

Saturday, 1st of January 2022:

At approximately 08:50 on Saturday, 01 January 2022, IOF gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia and al-Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and heavily opened fire near them. The shooting recurred at 18:30, enticing fear among fishermen and forcing them to leave. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:00, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Gaza Valley village “Johr al-Deek”, southeast of Gaza, opened fire at the agricultural lands. No causalities were reported.

At approximately 12:30 on the same day, IOF stationed at the southern Qalqilya checkpoint suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinians. IOF chased the protesters, and clashes broke out. IOF fired sponge-tipped bullets, teargas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, 6 protesters were wounded with bullets, including 3 children; all of them were wounded in the limbs except one in the back.

At approximately 13:50, IOF stationed along the border fence opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Qararah, east of Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.

Sunday, January 2nd, 2022:

At approximately 07:30 on Sunday, 02 January 2022, IOF stationed along the border fence opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.

Monday, January 3rd, 2022:

At approximately 06:30 on Monday, 03 January 2022, IOF’s gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and heavily opened fire near them. As a result, fishermen fled away out of fear. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:00, tens of young men gathered near the annexation wall next to al-Quds University in Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They set fire to tires and attempted to destroy parts of the wall in protest against the ongoing administrative detention of Hisham Abu Hawwash and in solidarity with him during his hunger strike which lasted for 140 days. IOF attacked the protesters and heavily fired teargas canisters at them. As a result, dozens suffocated. During the clashes, which continued in the village for hours, IOF fired live and rubber bullets at the protesters who threw Molotov Cocktails at an IOF camp in the Mount area in the village.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 05 January 2022, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balak in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:05, IOF’s gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and heavily opened fire near them. IOF also fired sound bombs and flare bombs in the sky, enticing fear among fishermen and forcing them to flee away. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:40, IOF stationed along the border fence opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Fokhari village, southeast of Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, December 30th, 2021

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Hizma village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, where they stormed and searched Palestinians’ houses and arrested 25 of them. At approximately 08:00, all the arrestees were released. (PCHR keeps record of their names). It should be noted that Hizma village is subjected to IOF daily violations, including closing its entrances, storming it, arresting its villagers, and interrogating them.

At approximately 02:25, IOF arrested Ziyad Mohammed Yaseen Jaradat (65) and his two sons Tareq (41) and Mohammed (39) after raiding and searching their house in Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Deir Sammit village inm Hebron. They raided and searched Hasan Shaher Hasan al-Sharawnah (26)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, IOF summoned via a phone call 10 members and leaders of Fatah Movement in occupied East Jerusalem, to interrogate them next day evening, which marks the anniversary of Fatah Movement launch, in ‘Oz investigation center in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, and in Moscovia investigation center in West Jerusalem. The summoned persons were identified as: Secretery of Fatah Movement, Shadi Motwer; Fadi Motwer; Naser ‘Ajjaj, ‘Ahed al-Reshiq; Hadallah al-Goul, Eyad Basheer; Ahmed al-‘Abasi; Ayman al-Shurbati; Yaser Darwish; and ‘Amer ‘Awad.

Member of Fatah Movement, Eyad Bsheer, said that on Thursday evening, which marked the anniversary for the launch of Fatah movement, he received two phone calls from Israeli Intelligence Service summoning him for interrogation in ‘Oz investigation center in Jabel Mukaber village and in Moscovia investigation center in West Jerusalem, about incidents occurred in occupied East Jerusalem and demolishing Basheer family’s house and erupting clashes in Jabel Mukaber village. Basheer indicated that on Friday evening, he was interrogated in Moscovia investigation center about the restrictions on Fatah Movement to prevent its members from commemorating its launching anniversary. Also, Basheer was handed a notice to ban him from entering al-Aqsa Mosque.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, where they raided and searched Mohammed Maher Zaytoun (13) and Omar Ahmed Aby Mayalah (14)’s houses and arrested them.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Arraba and Ya’bad villages, southwest of Jenin governorate; in Tubas City; Tammun village, southeast of Jenin; and in Halhul city in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Friday, December 31st, 2021

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem, where they raided and searched Hisham Maher Mahmoud Taqatqh (17)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Anas Omar Kan’an (31), from Jab’ village, south of Jenin, while he was present in al-Aqsa Mosque yard in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Sebastia, Burqa, and Iraq Burin villages in Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, January 1st, 2022

At approximately 01:20m IOF moved into Idhna village in Hebron. They raided and searched Palestinians’ houses, from which they arrested Ahmed Islimiyia (26), Akram al-Qisi (24) and Isma’il Tamizi (25).

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested ‘Ali Sabi Abu Diyab (26), from Silwan village, while he was in French Hill area, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

Sunday, January 2nd, 2022:

At approximately 03:00, IOF handed Khalil ‘Emad al-‘Amour (27) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence in “Gush ‘Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem, after raiding and searching his house during their incursion into Teqoa village, east of the city.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested ‘Omar Hisham Abu Kamlah (35) and Mohammed ‘Adnan Taher Jaber (33) after raiding their houses during the incursion into ‘Anabta village, east of Tulkarm.

At approximately 20:30, IOF arrested Ra’fat Rasem al-Barghouthi (25), from Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah, at the Military Court Checkpoint near “Beit El” settlement, north of al-Bireh.

IOF carried out 3 incursions into Beit Ummar village, Dura, and Bani Na’im village in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, January 3rd, 2022:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested 3 children after raiding and searching their houses during IOF’s incursion into Silwan village, south of occupied east Jerusalem’s Old City. The arrestees were identified as Nasim Zuhair Dmeiri (15) and Ahmed (13) and Mahmoud (15) ‘Ez al-Deen Shobaki.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians after raiding and searching their houses during IOF incursion into Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin. The arrestees were identified as ‘Omran Hasan Sadeq Abu al-Kheir (38), Mohammed Yasin Hasan Jaradat (39) and Khaled Mohammed Mas’oud Jaradat (30).

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Sa’ed Abu al-Bahaa’ (45), a former prisoner, after raiding and searching his house in Bitounia village, north of Ramallah.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Ahmed Zaid al-Nibali (47), after raiding and searching his house in al-Masayef neighborhood in central Ramallah.

At approximately 03:05, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians after raiding and searching their houses in Beit Liqya village, southwest of Ramallah. The arrestees were identified as Najeeb Ahmed Najeeb Mafarjah (37), a former prisoner, Mohammed Saleh Mousa (26) and Laith Mahmoud Mafarjah (24).

At approximately 07:00, IOF arrested Kattab Ashraf al-Shurbati (20) and Mohammed Mahmoud ‘Atiq (20) after raiding and searching their houses in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians from al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, when they were near a building in al-Ram village, north of Jerusalem. The arrestees were identified as Saleh Bader Abu ‘Asab (22), Mahmoud Zidan Mahmoud (43) and Ahmed Kayed Mahmoud (27).

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Hadi Derbas (18) when he was on Jaffa Street in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 23:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Ayman Abu al-Humus (21) after raiding and searching his house in al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of occupied east Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit, ‘Azzoun and Qalqilya City, Saffarin and Ramin villages, east of Tulkarm and Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, January 4th, 2022:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Yahia Merwan Salim Yousef (23), after raiding and searching his house in al-‘Arouj village, east of Bethlehem.

At around 02:00, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians after raiding and searching their houses in Mukaber Mount village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees were identified as Wasim ‘Abeidat (20), Saif Halsah (18) and Mohammed Subaih (21).

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Bahaa’ Mohammed Abu Yabes (28) after raiding and searching his house in al-Dheisha refugee camp, southwest of Bethlehem.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Mahdi Hussein al-Shahrour (35), from Turqumiya, west of Hebron, after stopping and searching his vehicle near Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested Wasim Murad al-Rajabi (13) after raiding and searching his house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem.

Wednesday, January 5th, 2022:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ahmed Salah (47)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:20m IOF moved into Burqa village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched 3 houses, from which they arrested Taleb Ghasan Taleb Saif (20), ‘Esam Ayman ‘Abed al-Latif Abu Omar (20) and Khuzam Iyad Daghlas (20).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Beita village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched Nabil Ahmed ‘Awad Diyab (24)’s house and then arrested him.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Land razing, demolitions, and notices:

On Thursday morning, 31 December 2021, ‘Ali Dabash implemented the Israeli Municipality’s decision and self-demolished his house in Sur Baher village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Bushra Dabash, ‘Alis’ wife, said that her family comprised of 11 members, including 9 children, has been living in the house for 6 years. She indicated that the 180-square-meter house included 6 rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom. Over the past years, Israeli authorities pursued her family and imposed a construction fine on them estimated at NIS 25,000. She added that her family several times headed to the municipality to freeze the demolition or delay it, but the municipality handed her a final demolition order 2 weeks ago. The municipality asked her if her family wants to self-demolish the house or the municipality staff do so, in exchange for taking demolition fees estimated at more than NIS 100,000. She also pointed out that self-demolition of the house was a very difficult choice, especially in the cold weather and her who children became homeless.

On Saturday, 01 January 2022, Rami Yunis ‘Owidah implemented the Israeli Municipality’s decision and self-demolished his house in Wadi Qaddoum neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. ‘Owidah said that he lives in a room and living room in Silwan village, along with his mother, his wife and their 5 kids.

In 2019, he built a new house to live in it with his family. He indicated that the 70-square-meter house was comprised of 2 rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom. He added that he could not complete the house construction due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, but he was intending to live in it within few weeks. ‘Owidah pointed out that in last August, he received an administrative demolition notice, and he managed to delay the demolition several times, but the Israeli District Court issued a self-demolition notice against his house and gave him until 09 January 2022 to implement the decision. Also, the court ordered him to pay 25,000 NIS in order to freeze the demolition. He said that he was forced to self-demolished the house to avoid paying more than NIS 100,00 as construction fees for the municipality staff, and to stop IOF storming to his house which caused fear among his children. ‘Owidah indicated that his children lost their hopes and dreams after demolishing their house and he stressed that he attempted several times to license the house, but in vain.

At approximately 10:00, Jamal Abu Nijmah implemented the Israeli Municipality’s decision and self-demolished his commercial facility in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. Abu Nijmah said that in 2010, he built a small cafeteria and a 35-square-meter room above it, but the Israeli Municipality issued a demolition order against it and gave him until the end of this week to implement the demolition or he will be fined. He added that in 2000, the municipality built a road in his land and demolished a store that was built on the land, and IOF now forced him to demolish his cafeteria, his only source of income.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 03 January 2021, IOF distributed demolition notice to 8 inhabited and under-construction residential houses, a mosque, and a civilian facility in Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Mayor of Nahalin village’s municipality, Saleh Fanoun, said that IOF notified to demolish houses and facilities in al-Raha and Qurnet al-‘Adasa areas, southwest of the village. He indicated that the notified houses and facilities were:

Husam Mahmoud Najajrah’s under-construction house (one floor);

Bahaa Yehia Najajrah’s 1-storey-house;

Shadi Ahmed Zayid’s 2-stroey-house;

Ghanem Hasan Najajrah’s under-construction house (2 floors);

RaiedYousef Shakarna’s under-construction house (3 floors);

Mohammed Hani ‘Awad’s 2-storey-house;

Mohammed Yehia Najajrah’s 1-storey house;

Mohammed Yousef ‘Awad’s under-construction house (2 floors); an under-construction mosque, and

Sameh ‘Atif Najajrah’s facility.

It should be noted that Nahalin village is subjected to unprecedented settlers’ attacks, as during the past month, Israeli bulldozers demolished a residential house and 4 agricultural rooms and greenhouses, and distributed dozens of demolition notices to houses and facilities in the village. Also, IOF confiscated more than 97% of Nahalin village lands, as its area decreased since 1948, from 23,000 dunums to 7,000, of those there is 1,000 dunums taken for the structural scheme and cannot be surpassed in construction; while 3,000 other dunums remain under the threat of confiscation.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli Municipality distributed notices to demolish houses and commercial and agricultural facilities, and distributed summonses to citizens. They also hung a cease-construction notice on al-Taqwa Mosque in Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. Activist and Member of Isawiya follow-up committee, Mohammed Khader Abu al-Humus, said that municipality staff along with police officers moved into the southern side of Isawiya village, where they photographed residential houses, hung demolition notices, and distributed summonses to refer to the municipality. Abu al-Humus clarified that the municipality staff photographed al-Taqwa under-construction Mosque and other buildings surrounded int. They also hanged a cease-construction notice on the mosque, under the pretext of non-licensing, or the mosque will be demolished upon an administrative demolition notice. Abu al-Humus indicated that the municipality staff handed other citizens notices to demolish their agricultural facilities in the village, including two barracks belonging to Naser ‘Obaid and Ahmed ‘Abed al-Nabi.

At approximately 04:00 on Tuesday, 04 January 2022, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished a commercial barrack and confiscated a container in Az-Za’ayyem village, east of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. ‘Abed al-Rahman Abu Irmilah, a commercial barrack’s owner, said that IOF raided his barrack without prior warning and demolished it. He added that the 200-square-meter barrack belongs to his factory, which was previously demolished by IOF at the entrance to al-Ram village, east of occupied East Jerusalem, 2 months ago. He said that IOF confiscated a container for goods and threatened him not to construct any building on the land.

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 04 January 2022, Israeli military construction vehicles demolished a building belonging to ‘Abdullah al-Sheikh Medical Center in al-Qonbur neighborhood in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing.

Executive Director of ‘Abdullah al-Sheikh Medical Center, Ghasan Jalajel, said that Israeli municipal bulldozers demolished a tip-plate building (85 sqm) annexed to the ‘Abdullah al-Sheikh Medical Center. The building includes an emergency room for vaccination against the Coronavirus. Jalajel clarified that the vaccination room is annexed to the medical center a year and a half ago and const at least 250,000 NIS, in order to provide services for thousands of people in the village, as more than 1200 citizens got vaccinated. Jalajel added that the medical center has received a demolition notice from the Israeli municipality 4 months ago, and the center managed to stop the demolition and obtained a decision to delay the demolition a week ago. He pointed out that the court judge requested an inquiry from the municipality until the ninth of this month, to obtain its response about the reason for demolishing the medical center. He said that he and the employees were shocked by demolishing the center without prior warning and not allowing them to get its contents out. Also, IOF pushed him and forcibly deported him from the area.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli military construction vehicles demolished Suhaib al-Rajbi’s house in Beit Hanina village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Al-Rajbi said that he built a new floor above his house (established more than 23 years ago) in Beit Hanina village. He added that he resides there along with his wife and their 3 children. Al-Rajbi indicated that 3 years ago, the Israeli Municipality issued a demolition decision against his house and imposed construction fines on him, and he paid them monthly. He said that during the 3 years, he paid 428,000 NIS as construction fines and for the lawyer and other fees in order to delay or freeze the demolition. He pointed out that he was shocked as his house was stormed and surrounded in the morning by a large number of police officers, border guard officers and municipality staff. He immediately phoned the lawyer, who obtained a decision from the court to stop the demolition, but the municipality staff insisted on going through with the demolition and only allowed al-Rajbi to get out his family’s clothes. Al-Rajbi added that his father’s house which is home to his mother and his three brothers was affected by the demolition, as its walls cracked. It should be noted that the demolition order did not include his father’s house. Al-Rajbi clarified that over the past years, he tried to license the house several times, which cost him more than 10,000 NIS, but the municipality obstructed all his attempts to license it.

At approximately 10:30, IOF accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers and two bulldozers moved into Kherbet Ibziq in northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas City. They demolished two residential tents, 6 livestock tents, 80 steel boards, and 15 cattle feeders. Also, more than ten tons of fodder belonging to Mohammed ‘Ali Nasarallah and his son Mahmoud have been damaged. IOF also demolished two residential tents, 3 livestock tents, a water tanks, a number of steel boards, and a fodder store belonging to ‘Adel Nasrallah Hroub.

At approximately 11:00, IOF confiscated an agricultural room built of tin plates and iron in Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Activist and Member of Isawiya follow-up committee, Mohammed Khader Abu al-Humus, said that the municipality staff moved into the eastern side of Isawiya village, and dismantled Sa’d Mostafa’s agricultural room built of tin plates and iron on an area of 15 square meters, under the pretext of non-licensing.

At approximately 13:00, IOF completed the demolition of Attah Ja’afrah’s house in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, noting that they began to demolish the house in the mid of December 2021, under the pretext of non-licensing.

Ja’afrah said that he has built his 90-square-meter house sheltering 11 members, including 6 children, since 2010. He indicated that 10 years ago, the Israeli Municipality pursued him and issued a demolition decision against his house. He said that over the past years, he attempted to freeze the demolition decision, despite imposing heavy fines on him by the Israeli municipality and courts. Ja’afrah added that 15 months ago, the Israeli court issued a final demolition decision against his house and notified him that it will impose a large amount of money on him if he does not self-demolish the house. Ja’afrah could not self-demolish the house, so the municipality staff demolished it partially on 14 December 2021, and completed the demolition in the evening.

At approximately 23:00, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished two livestock barracks in al-Fahiday neighborhood in Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Majed al-Fahidat said that IOF surrounded the neighborhood in the morning and demolished his barrack and another barrack belonging to his brother Saleh without prior warning. He indicated that, the barracks, which have been established for10 years on an area of 130 square meters, shelter 50 livestock.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished Sultan Sa’ied al-Helasi’s house on Wadi al-Helwa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. Al-Helasi said that his 65-square-meter house has built since 2015, and he has been lived in it along with his wife and their 4 kids. He indicated that 4 years ago, the Israeli Municipality pursued him and issued a demolition decision against his house, in addition to imposing a construction fine on him estimated at NIS 33,000. He added that he attempted to license the house, but in vain. Al-Helasi pointed out that the municipality notified him 2 months ago to demolish his house and threatened him to impose a fine of NIS 100,000 on him if he does not self-demolish the house. Accordingly, at the beginning of December 2021, al-Helasi was forced to evacuate his house, removed all windows and doors, and made holes on its walls, but the municipality insisted to demolish the house completely. Al-Helasi said that municipality staff moved into the neighborhood today and closed all streets leading to the house after the military construction vehicles were unable to reach the house. After that, the municipality staff started to demolish the house and destroy its walls via automatic saws.

Setters’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their Property:

On Thursday morning, December 30th, 2021, a group of settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement, which is established in southeastern Nablus, attacked Palestinians agricultural lands in Burin village, and cut 46 olive trees belonging to Nimer Mahmoud ‘Issa and Muhaimen Mousa.

At approximately 20:30, a group of settlers, from “Homesh” settlement, which is established in northern West Bank, attacked the vehicle of Malek Kamal Tawfiq, from Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus, and broke its rear window while he was passing through Bizzariya village’s intersection, northwest of Nablus.

At approximately 21:00 on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, a group of settlers, from “Ramati Yishai” settlement outpost, which is established on Palestinians’ confiscated lands in Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Hebron, threw stones at Tayseer ‘Adnan Abu ‘Ishaa’ (55)’s house located near the settlement outpost, and cursed him. As a result, some of the house windows were broken. After that, the Israeli police arrived at the area and took the settlers away from the neighborhood.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 35 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and arrested one of them. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, December 30 th 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-‘Ein neighborhood in Silwan village.

2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-‘Ein neighborhood in Silwan village. On Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, IOF established a checkpoint near Abu Dis village.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, December 30 th , 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Shawawrah and al-Freidis villages as well as in ‘Aqbet Hasnah leading to western Bethlehem villages.

, 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Shawawrah and al-Freidis villages as well as in ‘Aqbet Hasnah leading to western Bethlehem villages. On Friday, December 31 st , 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beir Fajjar village.

, 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beir Fajjar village. On Sunday, January 2 nd , 2022, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Husan village near al-Nashash intersection.

, 2022, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Husan village near al-Nashash intersection. On Monday, January 3 rd , 2022, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Jannata village and in ‘Aqbet Hasnah leading to western Bethlehem villages.

, 2022, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Jannata village and in ‘Aqbet Hasnah leading to western Bethlehem villages. On Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, IOF established 3 checkpoints near al-Nashash intersection, in ‘Aqbet Hasnah area leading to western Bethlehem villages, and at the entrance to Beit Fajjar village.

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

On Friday, 31 December 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah.

On Saturday, 01 January 2022, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the intersection of “Beit El” settlement on the main road to al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah and at the entrance to Deir Nidham village.

On Sunday, 02 January 2022, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh and Turmus ‘Ayya villages.

On Monday, 03 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Nidham village, northwest of the City.

Jericho:

On Friday, 31 December 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to southern and northern Jericho.

On Saturday, 01 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

On Tuesday, 04 January 2022, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern and northern entrances to Jericho and the entrance to ‘Aqbet Jaber refugee camp.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 30 December 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at Idhna village and Halhoul Bridge in Hebron.

On Sunday, 02 January 2022, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Fawwar refugee camp, al-Shyoukh village, northern Yatta and northern Hebron.

Jenin:

On Friday, 31 December 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Romanah village, west of Jenin.

Qalqilya:

On Thursday, 30 December 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 30 December 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, west of Salfit

