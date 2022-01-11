Israeli settlers continue violations, storm village of Awarta

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Israeli settlers storm several areas of the occupied West Bank, desecrating several Islamic sites, as IOF break into Birzeit University.

Israeli settlers raided historical and religious sites in the Palestinian village of Awarta.

Israeli settlers stormed the Palestinian village of Awarta, southeast of Nablus, under the heavy guard of the Israeli occupation forces (IOF).

Local media sites and activists on social media published disturbing scenes of Israeli settlers raiding and seizing historical and religious sites in the Palestinian village.

In the same context, heavily-armed Israeli occupation forces have violently raided “Abu Al-Shahid” roundabout in the town of Al-Ram, north of occupied Al-Quds, arresting a Palestinian citizen from Silwan.

As part of the IOF’s continuous aggressions against Palestinians, Israeli special forces blatantly raided Birzeit University’s campus in the occupied West Bank on Monday and fired live bullets at students, wounding and detaining a number of them.

It is worth mentioning that daily assaults on education facilities by IOF and Israeli settlers in Palestine constitute grave violations of Palestinian children’s and youth rights’ to education.

The Deputy Dean of Student Affairs at the Birzeit University, Fadl Al-Khalidi, told Al Mayadeen that “the Israeli occupation carried out a planned attack to arrest the students protesting against decisions in favor of the Israeli occupation.”

The Israeli occupation has detained hundreds of Palestinian students. In 2021, 55 students were arrested at Birzeit university, and 66 students are presently being incarcerated in Israeli occupation prisons, including 8 who are being kept under administrative detention, according to local Palestinian sources. They are among more than 4,500 Palestinian prisoners held by Israeli occupation authorities.

