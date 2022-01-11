Israeli Special Forces Detain Birzeit University Students (VIDEO)

Israeli special forces Monday afternoon detained several students in front of the Birzeit University, north of Ramallah, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.
Local sources and eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli special forces used a white van with a Palestinian registration plate to sneak their way into the university campus and abducted two students from the gate of the campus.
Israeli soldiers opened fire to keep students away as they carried out their operation, injuring two.
Birzeit University is one the oldest and largest Palestinian universities in the West Bank, with around 14,500 registered students in 2020, according to university records.
(WAFA, PC, Social Media)
Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Apartheid Israel, Birzeit University, Human rights violation, Occupied W Bank |
Reblogged this on penelopap.