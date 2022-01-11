Israeli Special Forces Detain Birzeit University Students (VIDEO)

Posted on January 11, 2022 by worldpeacewithjustice

January 10, 2022

Students at Birzeit University are regularly subjected to intimidation, assault and arbitrary arrest by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli special forces Monday afternoon detained several students in front of the Birzeit University, north of Ramallah, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources and eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli special forces used a white van with a Palestinian registration plate to sneak their way into the university campus and abducted two students from the gate of the campus.

Israeli soldiers opened fire to keep students away as they carried out their operation, injuring two.

Birzeit University is one the oldest and largest Palestinian universities in the West Bank, with around 14,500 registered students in 2020, according to university records.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: