Israeli Special Forces Detain Birzeit University Students (VIDEO)

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

January 10, 2022

Students at Birzeit University are regularly subjected to intimidation, assault and arbitrary arrest by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli special forces Monday afternoon detained several students in front of the Birzeit University, north of Ramallah, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

An Israeli special force arrested a number of Palestinian students at Birzeit University after raiding the University using live fire in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/1lSe9qcL1V — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 10, 2022

Local sources and eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli special forces used a white van with a Palestinian registration plate to sneak their way into the university campus and abducted two students from the gate of the campus.

Students Ismail Barghouti, Walid Harazneh, Qassam Nakhleh, Muhammad al-Khatib and Abdel Hafez al-Sharbati, who were arrested by Apartheid Militant “Special forces” in front of Birzeit University- ShehabNews 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/rvTMlTMpKB — Suribelle (@Suribelle1) January 10, 2022

Israeli soldiers opened fire to keep students away as they carried out their operation, injuring two.

Birzeit University is one the oldest and largest Palestinian universities in the West Bank, with around 14,500 registered students in 2020, according to university records.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Apartheid Israel, Birzeit University, Human rights violation, Occupied W Bank |