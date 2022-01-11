Kazakh President to provide evidence of “attempted coup”

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Jan 11 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen net

President Tokayev divulged that “unnamed actors” staged a coup attempt and promised to reveal evidence soon.

Kazakh President says he will provide evidence of”attempted coup”

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced that details and evidence surrounding the “attempted coup d’etat” against him would be revealed soon.

Previously, Karim Masimov, the former head of the National Security Committee, was detained on treason allegations. Masimov and unnamed others were the subjects of a pre-trial probe launched on Thursday after Kazakhstan was rocked by violent protests, according to the committee.

CSTO troops to begin exiting Kazakhstan in two days

On Tuesday the Kazakh President announced that the CSTO troops would begin to withdraw from the nation in two days, taking no longer than 10.

Tokayev said the main mission of the CSTO “has been successfully completed.”

In a live video broadcast, Tokayev detailed that in two days a “phased withdrawal CSTO united peacekeeping contingent will begin. The withdrawal process of the contingent will take no more than 10 days.”

The Kazakh Presidency previously said that peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of six post-Soviet states, are guarding key assets in protest-hit Kazakhstan. CSTO troops had been stationed around the nation to protect crucial infrastructure.

Kazakh FM: Recent events in the country are a hybrid terrorist attack

The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan announced that it neutralized “two extremist cells” in Almaty, whose members participated in the riots that took place in the country.

In a statement, the Committee detailed that the two cells were neutralized after search operations to arrest riot participants and identify their motives.

The members of the cells, according to the statement, participated in the riots in major cities from January 4 to January 8, 2022.

In the same regard, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan described the recent events in his country as a hybrid terrorist attack aimed at destabilizing and destroying the foundations of the state.

The events first started with clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators erupted in the city center of Almaty in Kazakhstan, over surging liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices before devolving into acts of violent rioting and even killing of police officers.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Jerusalem | Tagged: CSTO, Kazakhstan, regime change, Tokayev |