Lebanon: Attorney General Imposes Travel Ban on Central Bank Governor

Posted on January 11, 2022 by martyrashrakat

January 11, 2022

BDL Governor Riad Salameh (photo from archive).

Mount Lebanon Attorney General Judge Ghada Aoun ordered on Tuesday the General Security to impose a travel ban on the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh in light of a lawsuit filed against him.

The order mentioned that Salameh cannot travel due to judicial requirements in light of the important clues and evidence in the preliminary investigation file, especially the filed lawsuit.

It is worth noting that Salameh is also facing judicial investigations in France, Switzerland and other European countries on suspicion of money laundering and illicit enrichment, among other allegations.

Salameh claimed an audit he commissioned exonerates him of any wrongdoing, just days after Luxembourg said it had opened a criminal case into his financial activities.

“I asked a well-known, first-class audit firm to audit operations and investments that were the subject of constant media speculation,” said Salameh.

“I have asked the audit office to review my investments that have been making headlines for the past year.

“These results clearly show that not a single penny was used from public funds to pay fees and commissions to Forry Associates.

“My opponents, who have organized systematic campaigns against me, have misled public opinion by spreading false information that public funds have been used. Nothing prevents me from investing and developing my own wealth, especially since it is only real estate and personal financial investments.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: Lebanon | Tagged: , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: