UAE delegation in Al-Aqsa in conjunction with settlers storming

Jan 11 2022

By Al Mayadeen

An Emirati delegation visits Al-Aqsa Mosque under strict protection from the Israeli occupation forces in conjunction with Israeli settlers storming the holy site.

UAE delegation entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds under strict Israeli occupation forces protection

A UAE delegation visited Tuesday Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds, under strict protection from the Israeli occupation forces.

Palestinian websites reported that several occupation police officers and forces stormed the Dome of the Rock Mosque after storming Al-Aqsa Mosque to “secure” the visit of the Emirati delegation.

#عاجل بحماية من شرطة الاحتلال التي اقتحمت المصلى القبلي معهم .. وفد إماراتي يقتحم المسجد الأقصى برفقة ضباط من الاحتلال pic.twitter.com/KS2yaO1Lut— AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) January 11, 2022

Similarly, with the protection of heavily armed occupation special forces, 179 Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque during a round of provocative incursions, which lasted for several hours.

The occupation forces stationed at the gates of the Mosque, restricted the movement of Palestinian worshippers as they entered, confiscated their IDs, and searched their bags.

The Israeli settlers’ provocative incursions to Al-Aqsa Mosque take place on a daily basis and include Talmudic prayers and rituals.

Palestine’s Department of Endowments had indicated that the number of settlers storming Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds during 2021 amounted to 34,112.

