Al-Naqab Is Rising!

Posted on January 16, 2022 by worldpeacewithjustice

January 15, 2022 

By Al-Ahed News

What to know about Palestine’s al-Naqab, the area that constitutes 40% of historical Palestine.

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: