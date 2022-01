Posted on by fada1

January 12, 2022

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko gives a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, January 12 after a meeting between NATO and Russia. Both sides have expressed readiness for dialogue following escalating tensions in the east of Ukraine.

This is still a live broadcast. Should there be a transcript available, it will be added.

