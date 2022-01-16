Russian envoy talks to media after OSCE meeting English

January 16, 2022

January 13, 2022

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich gives a press conference following the OSCE regular meeting in Vienna on Thursday, January 13. The meeting marks the third stage in a series of talks between Russia and the West on Russia’s proposals for European security. The first stage was the talks between Russia and the US that took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by the Russia-NATO Council meeting in Brussels on January 12.

