Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties

Jan 20 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi paid a state visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, in which the Iranian President said there is no hindrance lying in the way of improvement of relations between the Islamic Republic and the Russian Federation.

“We have no limitation for expansion and development of ties with Russia and are after establishment of strategic relations with Moscow,” Raisi said during the meeting on Wednesday.

The Islamic Republic has already signed a strategic partnership treaty with China that has outlined the roadmap for the Sino-Iranian ties for a 20-year-long term. And, right ahead of Raeisi’s visit to the Russian capital, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the new administration in Tehran followed a “new road map” to deepen ties with Moscow, adding that Iran and Russia were determined to update a 20-year cooperation treaty that they signed in 2001.

Adding to his remarks, Raisi said, “Documents of strategic cooperation can outline the horizon of the [countries’] relations over 20 years.” “We are after increasing the volume of commercial ties with Russia and will expend much effort in this area,” he noted.

Additionally, Raisi hailed the countries’ anti-terror efforts in support of Syria as “good [common] experience that can serve as a basis for the [Russo-Iranian] relations.”

The Iranian president, meanwhile, said Tehran was in the midst of efforts aimed at removing the United States’ illegal and unilateral sanctions against the country.

“We have been confronting the US for more than 40 years. We hope that [these efforts] would lead to removal of the sanctions,” he said, adding, however, that “the threat of sanctions cannot come in the way of Iran’s progress.”

Iran is after enhancing its diplomatic ties with its neighbors, including Russia, Raisi said, noting that his visit would feature conclusion of some agreements that would contribute to the development of relations between Tehran and Moscow.

He also communicated Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s regards to the Russian head of state, adding that the Leader “lays emphasis on reinforcement of relations with Russia.”

Putin, for his part, expressed delight to meet his Iranian counterpart, hailing that the two sides have been in constant communication since Raeisi’s inauguration last year.

He acknowledged Tehran and Moscow’s contribution to Syria’s “transition past the terrorist threats.”

The countries’ trade relations followed a “positive trend” last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Putin said.

Putin further noted how the countries’ officials have been paying “special attention” to the situation in Afghanistan.

“I am inclined for these important issues to be subjected to consultation and to know about your Excellency’s opinion [in these areas]” he told Raisi, according to Fars news agency.

Putin, meanwhile, communicated his regards to Imam Khamenei, asking Raisi to “Communicate my regards and wishes of good health to Imam Khamenei.”

