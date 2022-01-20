Saree: Operation Yemen Hurricane is in response to continued aggression

Posted on by martyrashrakat

17 Jan 2022

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson adopts Operation Yemen Hurricane in the depth of the UAE in response to the continued coalition aggression, and different Yemeni forces react.

Saree: We carried out the Operation Yemen Hurricane in response to the continued aggression.

The Spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, explained in a statement Monday evening, details regarding the qualitative operation that targeted the Emirati depth today.

“We carried out a qualitative military operation, Operation Yemen Hurricane, in response to the escalation of aggression against the country,” Saree said in a statement.

He added that “the operation targeted Abu Dhabi’s airport, the oil refinery in Mussafah in Abu Dhabi, and several sites.”

The Spokesperson revealed that “the operation was carried out with five ballistic and winged missiles and a large number of drones.” He also warned that they might expand their targets to include more critical sites and facilities in the coming period.

The Yemeni Spokesperson warned foreign companies, citizens, and residents of the “Emirati enemy state”, asking them to “stay away from vital installations”, considering that “the UAE is an unsafe state as long as its aggressive escalation against Yemen continues.”

What happened?

The Yemeni Armed forces announced earlier today that they had carried out a qualitative operation in the UAE, noting that more details will be revealed later after it had previously revealed in 2019 its intention to target the cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to dozens of other targets in the Emirates.

The Yemeni spokesperson’s words came after the police forces in Abu Dhabi announced the death of a Pakistani citizen and two people of Indian nationality, as well as the injury of six others, as a result of the explosion and fires in the capital today, on Monday.

Moreover, a reliable Yemeni source said that the military operation in the heart of the UAE capital Abu Dhabi “is still ongoing,” explaining that “the fires are burning.”

Yemeni forces’ reactions to the operation

Yemeni Joint Meeting Parties

The Yemeni Joint Meeting Parties vowed that this operation will not be the last if the aggression continues and stressed that this operation that targeted the depths of the UAE confirms that “any country that targets Yemen, violates its sovereignty and independence, and occupied its islands,” will not be spared.

It confirmed in a statement that “any country that targets Yemen will have to deal with the Yemeni forces, no matter how geographically far it is from the Yemeni border.”

The Joint Meeting Parties warned that the UAE must re-calculate its actions and take its hands off of Yemen, or else the missiles force and the air force will remain on the lookout for them, stressing that “this operation will not be the last if the Emirati enemy continues its actions that serve the Americans and the Israelis.”

Top commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces

Brigadier-General Abdullah bin Amer, a top commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, said “the UAE has contacted South Korea for air defense systems. It has carried out undeclared operations in Yemen, and several messages were sent to it through the Sultanate of Oman.”

Bin Amer confirmed that the Emirati forces are under full surveillance on more than one front.

He emphasized that “whoever are capable of having their drones reach Riyadh is capable of having them reach Abu Dhabi,” stressing that “the UAE however cannot tolerate such strikes.”

In this context, he called on the UAE to stop meddling in Yemen’s affairs.

Head of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mahdi Al-Mashat

On his part, the head of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mahdi Al-Mashat, commended the qualitative operation and stressed that is it part of the legitimate rights of the Yemeni people in confronting the aggression as per national and international laws.

Al-Mashat warned that if the forces of aggression and their crimes and attempts to occupy Yemen continue, this will pose real threats to the economy and investments in the UAE in the future.

This qualitative operation represents a message to the UAE regime about the danger of continuing its aggression against Yemen and reflects how advanced the Yemeni armed forces and their strategic deterrent weapons are.

Head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, Muhammad Abdul Salam

On his part, the head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, Muhammad Abdul Salam, said in a tweet that “such a tiny state in the region so desperate to serve America and “Israel” claims it had distanced itself from [the aggression on] Yemen, but it was recently exposed, and the truth contradicts its claims.”

Abdul Salam too warned the UAE to keep its hand off Yemen and stop meddling in the country’s affairs.

Ansar Allah Political Bureau

In the same context, Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of Ansar Allah Political Bureau, blessed the Yemeni operation in the UAE depth, saying that “this operation and others will continue as long as the aggression and siege continue with strategic goals further ahead.”

