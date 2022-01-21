Yemen: Dozens martyred, wounded in a new Saudi coalition massacre

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Jan 21 2021

The Saudi-led coalition forces of aggression commit a new massacre in Saada.

The death toll continues to rise, with the latest reported number of martyrs reaching 60.

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported on Friday that more than 60 martyrs and 120 wounded fell on Friday as a result of Saud-led coalition airstrikes on the central prison in Saada, with the death toll still increasing.

Our correspondent also noted that a number of the casualties are foreign nationals, stressing that rescue teams have been working on the site of the massacre since dawn, trying to find the bodies of the dead and rescue the wounded.

The Saudi-led coalition continued to launch its airstrikes on a number of Yemeni governorates, causing civilian casualties, as more than 70 strikes were counted within the past few hours. The coalition also continues to violate the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah.

On Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition of aggression launched a series of violent air raids on Al-Hudaydah, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported.

The Saudi-led coalition’s air force targeted the telecommunication tower in the city, our correspondent added, which resulted in 6 martyrs, including 3 children, and 18 wounded, most of whom were children.

The internet was cut off in all parts of Yemen following the attack.

