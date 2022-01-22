Massacre in Yemen confirms forces of aggression barbarism: Hezbollah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

21 Jan 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

Lebanese Hezbollah condemns the horrific massacre committed by the Saudi-American coalition in Yemen and says this massacre is a miserable compensation for the catastrophic failure on the battlefield.

Hezbollah: The massacre is a miserable compensation for the catastrophic failure on the battlefield (archive photo)

Hezbollah strongly condemned “the horrific massacres committed by the Saudi-US aggression on Yemen,” denouncing the “deadly silence that envelops the world regarding these massacres.”

Today, Friday, the Lebanese party said in a statement that “this heinous massacre confirms the barbarism of the forces of aggression and their lack for human, moral and religious values.”

The party stated that “this massacre is a miserable compensation for the catastrophic failure [of the Saudi coalition] on the battlefield” calling on “the Free to stand with the Yemenis.”

The condemnation of the party came following the Saudi coalition targeting civilian neighborhoods and infrastructure in the capital, Sanaa, Saada, and Al-Hudaydah. Air raids launched by its warplanes, at dawn today, Friday, on the central prison in Saada, resulted in the deaths of more than 65 victims and the injury of more than 120.

The Saudi coalition aircraft targeted the telecommunications building in the city of Al-Hudaydah, leaving 6 victims, including 3 children, and injuring 18, most of whom are children. Sanaa was also subjected to heavy aerial bombardment by coalition warplanes.

Footage from the central prison targeted by the #Saudi-led coalition of aggression, the prison has about 2000 residents.#Yemen #YemenBlackout #YemenCantWait https://t.co/ShYvbi34YE — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 21, 2022

Palestinian factions condemn Saudi massacres in Yemen

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine affirmed Friday that the deliberate targeting of Yemenis by US aircraft is evidence of the failure of the Saudi-led coalition aggression and its defeat on the battlefields.

In a statement, the movement condemned the massacres committed by the Saudi-led coalition, stressing that the deliberate targeting of civilians is “a desperate and cheap” attempt to break the will of Yemenis who refused the dictates of regimes that linked their fate to US-Israeli policies in the region and abandoned the Palestinian cause and Al-Quds.

The movement affirmed its support and solidarity with the Yemeni people against aggression,​​ expressing its confidence that they will triumph over the aggression.

PFLP: Yemen will defeat aggression

For its part, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) expressed its full solidarity with the families of the victims and with the Yemeni people, wishing them a speedy deliverance from suffering.

The Popular Front stressed that with its legendary steadfastness, Yemen will eventually defeat the aggression, stressing the need for the Arab national liberation movement forces and the people of the nation to move urgently to curb and stop the aggression against Yemen.

“Gulf countries will pay the price”

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Mahmoud Al-Zahar, a Hamas official in Gaza, confirmed that the Gulf countries will pay the price for normalization, as well as their policy in Yemen.

Earlier, the PFLP-GC issued a statement against the aggression of the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen.

The Palestinian movement’s statement said the massacres committed by the Zionist-affiliated enemy coalition under US cover against the people of Yemen will turn into a stab in the hearts of the leaders of normalization.

