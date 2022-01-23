Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (13– 19 January 2022)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

20.1. 2022

Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine

13 – 19 January 2022

Palestinian dies of wounds sustained from an Israeli police truck that ran him over in Hebron

IOF excessive use of force: 154 Palestinians wounded, including a child, in the West Bank

2 IOF shootings reported against agricultural lands and fishing boats in eastern and western Gaza

147 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 102 Palestinians arrested, including 10 children and a woman

IOF raided a school and assaulted its teaching staff in Ramallah

Demolitions and notices in occupied East Jerusalem: 2 houses, 2 apartments and 5 shops were self-demolished by their Palestinian owners; IOF demolished 4 other houses and issued a demolition decision against a mosque in the city

A house demolished in Hebron, and evacuation notice served against 5 dunums in Salfit

IOF established 39 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 1 Palestinian on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

IOF shooting and violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

On 17 January 2022, 69-year-old Suliman Eid Al-Hathaleen, from Khirbet Umm al-Khair in eastern Yatta, died of his wounds after an Israeli police truck ran over. Al-Hathaleen was a prominent Palestinian figure and activist against the Israeli settlement and forcible transfer policies practiced against Palestinians. On the day of the incident, the Israeli truck fled the scene leaving Al-Hathaleen without any aid until a Palestinian ambulance was able to transport him to a local hospital in Hebron, where he succumbed to his injuries.

IOF attacks rendered 5 Palestinians wounded, including a child:

On Thursday, 13 January 2022, a Palestinian was wounded during an IOF raid in Tubas,

On Friday, 14 January 2022, four Palestinians, including a child, were wounded in Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya, during the IOF attacks on the weekly peaceful protest held there.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire twice targeting agricultural lands and fishing boats.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 147 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear and havoc, destroying their property, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 102 Palestinians were arrested, including 10 children and a woman. Among the arrestees were two minor students who were detained after IOF raided their school in Ramallah and assaulted the teaching staff.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted 2 limited incursions into its southern and northern areas.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented the following 11 incidents:

Occupied East Jerusalem: 5 shops self-demolished in Shufat refugee camp and Jabel Mukaber; administrative decision issued to demolish an under-construction mosque in Issaweiya. IOF demolished 2 houses, 5 facilities, and confiscated 6-dunum’s of land in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. IOF also forced 2 Palestinians to self-demolish their houses in Beit Hanina and Wadi al-Joz neighborhood. Another Palestinian was forced to self-demolish 2 under-construction apartments in Shufat refugee camp.

Salfit: IOF served evacuation notice against 5 dunums of land in Kafr al-Deek.

Hebron: a house and a concrete foundation demolished in al-Ramadin.

Settler-attacks:

PCHR documented settler-attacks in Burqa and Sebastia in Nablus.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued its collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the 15-year Israeli closure imposed on the territory deepened the population’s humanitarian and living crises, with unemployment skyrocketing at 45%, i.e. 217,000 able workers are unemployed, 63% of whom are youth.

More than half of the Gaza Strip’s population suffer from poverty, as the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics data shows that 53% of the Gaza Strip population is impoverished with more than 62.2% classified as food insecure, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Additionally, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada in 2000 restricting civilian movement with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian are also subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At around 01:55 on Thursday, 13 January 2022, IOF moved into Tubas, during which several Palestinians gathered to throw stones at IOF, who fired rubber and live bullets as well as sound bombs at the protesters. As a result, Yousif Malek Qasrawi (22) was wounded with a bullet to his right hand and taken to Tubas Turkish Hospital for treatment. Many protesters who suffocated due to teargas inhalation, received treatment on the spot.

At around 18:00, Mohammed Marwan al-Faqih (15) sustained foot fractures after falling during an IOF’s patrol who was chasing him near al-Qotnah village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

Mohammed’s family said that he was playing with other boys near the annexation wall in the village when an Israeli patrol passed by. The boys escaped and the patrol chased them. Mohammed fell on the ground when was escaping from the patrol and could not get up after that, the family stated. IOF detained him for a while and then handed him to the medical crews at Beit EIksa checkpoint. They took him to the Palestine Medical Complex to receive treatment, where he underwent surgery to his foot.

Around the same time, a number of young men gathered at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, where IOF established a checkpoint. The young men threw stones at the watchtower while the soldiers deployed in the area chased the young men into the houses. IOF fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers. As a result, many of them suffocated. The clashes continued until 21:00, but neither arrests nor house raids were reported.

At around 12:30 on Friday, 14 January 2022, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddoum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest, where tens of Palestinians participated. IOF chased the protesters in the area and clashes broke out. IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs, and teargas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 4 of them were wounded, including a child with rubber bullets; 2 were wounded in the shoulder and 2 in the back.

At around 05:00 on Saturday, 15 January 2022, large number of IOF backed by special units moved into al-Dheisha refugee camp, southwest of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested 6 civilians, including a young girl. The arrestees were identified as Ranim Mohammed al-Ja’afari (17), Hasan Mohammed al-Zeghari (25), Ahmed Ramadan (63), his son, Ra’ed (34), Ashraf Mohammed Sajdiyah (27), and Rani Ra’fat Abu ‘Akar (20). Meanwhile, dozens of young men gathered in the camp alleys were throwing stones, empty bottles and Molotov Cocktails at IOF and their vehicles. Violent clashes broke out, and IOF heavily fired rubber bullets, teargas canisters, and sound bombs at the young men. Before withdrawing, IOF stuck posters on the houses and shops’ walls issued by the Israeli Intelligence Service saying “the popular front’s activities are unacceptable, and anyone who would participate in their activities will be arrested. The popular front’s activities inflict harm to the camps’ residents.”

At around 07:30 on Monday, 17 January 2022, IOF stationed along the border fence opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Qararah, east of Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.

At around 08:20, IOF gunboats, stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and heavily opened fire around them. As a result, fishermen were frightened and had to flee to shore. No casualties were reported.

At around 09:00, medical sources at al-Mizan Specialist Hospital in Hebron declared the death of Suliman ‘Eid al-Hathaleen (69), from Kherbet Um al-Kheir, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. He succumbed to his serious wounds that he sustained 12 days ago when an Israeli police truck ran over him; noting that the truck fled the scene, and the Israeli police did not provide him first aid as he was taken by a Palestinian ambulance to a local hospital in Hebron. This raises suspicions that the run-over was deliberate, especially that al- Hathaleen is a prominent activist and widely known person for his iconic steadfastness and resistance against the Israeli settlement activity and forced displacement of Palestinian civilians.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at around 15:00 on Wednesday, 05 January 2022, an Israeli police vehicle accompanied with a truck arrived at Kherbet Um al-Kheir entrance to confiscate a few vehicles parked on the road, claiming it was illegal. Meanwhile, several young men closed the main road with stones, and Soliman al-Hatahleen (69) was standing on the side of the road when the truck suddenly veered off the road and struck him meters away before leaving the scene immediately. AS a result, al- Hatahleen sustained serious injuries all over his body, including Brain Hemorrhage, chest bone and spine fractures and lung bleeding. He underwent surgeries and was admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital until his death was declared at the time mentioned above.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 13 January 2022

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into Qatanna village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, where they raided and searched Jehad Sufian al-Faqieh (23)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Zeita village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched houses, from which, they arrested Mahmoud Ahmed Shalabi (19), ‘Ahed Ahmed Sharqiyia (20), Mohammed Naser Mer’I (22), Ahmed Khaled al-‘Izz (19), Huthaifa Saleh Zubaida (22), and Ghazi Ibrahim Mer’I (23).

At approximately 01:55, IOF moved into Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested ‘Emeed Ziyad Mohammed al-Gharbi (29) and Mostafa Belal Hashim Abu Shanab (23).

At approximately 04:25, IOF moved into Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched Saleh Ayman Abu Zaid (24)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Wadee’ Dawoud ‘Eliyan (21)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:30, IOF moved into Showaika suburb in Tulkarm, where they arrested ‘Odai Jaser Saleh ‘Abed al-Raziq (23) while referring to the Israeli Intelligence Service upon a prior summons.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem, where they arrested Ahmed Salem al-Mashni while present in central occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Yaman al-Hajjaj (16), from Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, while present in Bab al-‘Amoud area in central the city.

IOF carried out (16) incursions into Beit Iba, Madama,Tell, Burin, Asira al-Qibliya, and Burqa villages in Nablus; Deir al-Ghusun, Shufa, Baqa_ash-Sharqiyya, Attil, Zeita, and Illar villages in Tulkarm; and Tarqumiyah, Hebron City, as-Samu, and Dura city in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 14 January 2022

At approximately 10:30, IOF moved into Izbat al-Tabib village, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched Yousef Mohammed al-Tabeeb (23)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Mos’ab ‘Abed al-Salam ‘Awaad (22), from Awarta village in Nablus, while present near Bab al-Qataneen, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates, in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested 3 civilians, from Qalqilya, while present in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The arrestees were identified as: Jamal Jalal al-J’aidy (23), Yehia Mohammed Abu Haniya (23), and Qusai Zakaria ‘Odwan (24).

At approximately 22:30, IOF arrested Ahmed Zuhair Hasan Ishtawi (21), from Kafr Qaddum village, while passing through a military checkpoint established between Jayyous and Nabi Ilyas villages.

At approximately 23:00, IOF arrested Jehad Mohammed Salem Kharyoush (25), from Tulkarm, while present in central occupied East Jerusalem.

IOF carried out (8) incursions into Beita and Kafr Qalli villages in Nablus; Zububa, Ti’inik, Rummanah and ‘ Anin villages in Jenin; and Beit Awwa village in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 15 January 2022

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Sami Taqatqah’s house and arrested his son Eyad (28) and handed his son ‘Emad (25) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Hamda Jumhour (23), from Beit ‘Anan, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, while passing through a military checkpoint established near Biddu village’s

IOF carried out (6) incursions into Beit Furik village in Nablus; Arraba, Mirka, Kafireet, Bir al-Basha, and Jalamah villages in Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 16 January 2022:

At around 05:00, IOF arrested Mohammed (36) and Jawdat Ahmed Yousif Mesh’al al-Barghouthi (33) after raiding and searching their houses during IOF’s incursion into Kobar village, north of Ramallah. They were later released after being handed summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence on Wednesday 19 January 2022, in Ofer detention facility established on Bitounia village lands, west of Ramallah.

At around 11:00, IOF arrested ‘Azouz Sadeq Ghaith (12) after raiding and searching his house during IOF’s incursion into Hosh Ghaith in Silwan, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At around 13:00, the Israeli Intelligence handed Naser al-Hedmi, Head of the Jerusalem Anti-Judaization Committee, an order banning him from travel abroad for 5 months after summoning him in the morning. It should be noted that al-Hedmi has been banned from travel for a month as a travel ban was issued against him in mid-January for a month and house arrest for 4 days.

At around 15:30, IOF arrested Shadi Bassam ‘Eid Abu Shareb (38) after raiding and searching his house in Qalqilya.

At around 16:00, IOF arrested Nowaf al-Salaymah (31) from Silwan, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, when he was near al-‘Amoud Gate area in central Jerusalem.

IOF carried out 4 incursions into Beit Ummar, Beit Kahil, Beit Ula and Beit ‘Amrah villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 17 January 2022:

At around 01:00, IOF arrested Farhan Mousa ‘Alqam (24) after raiding and searching his house in IOF’s incursion into Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron.

At approximately 01:55, IOF arrested Bahaa’ Taysir Dweikat (21) after raiding and searching his house in IOF’s incursion into Bita village, southeast of Nablus.

At around 02:00, IOF arrested Ghassan Mofid Abu ‘Aadi (30) and Ibrahim Mazen Abu ‘Aadi (23) after raiding and searching their houses during IOF’s incursion into Kafr Ne’ma village, west of Ramallah.

At around 02:40, IOF arrested Salamah ‘Abed Mousa Warasnah (30) after raiding and searching his house in al-Shyoukh village, north of Hebron.

At around 03:00, IOF arrested ‘Abed Radwan ‘Abdullah Abu Dawoud (42) after raiding and searching his house in Hebron.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Yousif Mousa Hasan Zanoun (18) after raiding and searching his house in IOF’s incursion into N’ilin village, west of Ramallah.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Hussam Mohsen al-Rozah (67) after raiding and searching his house in IOF’s incursion into al-Makhfiyah neighborhood, west of Nablus.

At around 09:30, IOF backed by 6 military vehicles moved 100 meters into the south of the border fence, north of Beit Lahia village, northern Gaza Strip. They levelled and combed empty lands along the fence amid sporadic shootings. Neither casualties nor damage was reported. The vehicles moved to the west to the coast and withdrew at around 14:30. Neither casualties nor damage was reported.

At around 14:00, IOF arrested Mohammed ‘Abed Shalaldah and Ahmed ‘Abed Shalaldah after raiding and searching their houses in Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

At around 15:30, IOF arrested Ibrahim Mahmoud Sweidan (16) and Laith Walid ‘Odah (18) at a checkpoint established by IOF between the villages of ‘Azoun and ‘Izzbit At-Tabib, eat of Qalqilya.

At around 20:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Khaled Hamad (28) after raiding his workplace in al-Matar neighborhood in Kafr ‘Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

IOF carried out 6 incursions into Kafr Qalil and Beit Foriq in Nablus, Silwad, east of Ramallah, and al-Fawwar refugee camp and Sa’ir village in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 18 January 2022:

At around 01:00, IOF arrested Hamzah ‘Aznan al-Budn (22), Fo’ad Sabbah (26), ‘Omer Soliman Hajahjah (16), Mojahed Hussein Hajahjah (16), Mohie al-Deen Nayef Soliman (22), Yehia Mousa al-Sha’er (20), Bahaa’ Saqer Salman (20) and Mo’az Nabil Salman (20) after raiding and searching their houses during IOF’s incursion into Teqoa’ village, east of Bethlehem.

At around 02:00, IOF arrested Ward Ma’moun al-Ghoul and Saif Mohammed ‘Aweis (17) after raiding and searching their houses in Ras al-‘Amoud village, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At around 06:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Khaled Hamad (29), from Qalendia refugee camp, after referring to the Israeli Intelligence at Qalendia Checkpoint, north of occupied Jerusalem.

At around 07:15, IOF backed by several vehicles moved tens of meters into eastern Qararah, east of Khan Younis, and started levelling the lands along the fence heading to the south. The razing continued for a couple of hours and caused damage to the agricultural lands before IOF redeployed along the fence.

At approximately 06:10, IOF arrested Mohammed Mohsen Mefreh (25) and Mustafa ‘Abdel Ra’ouf ‘Atshah (27) after raiding and searching their houses in Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah.

Around the same time, IOF raided Ameen Obaida Erman’s (51) house in Ein Yabrud and arrested him.

At around 09:00, IOF moved into Deir Nizam village, northwest of Ramallah. IOF raided Deir Nizam High School in the village center and stormed many classrooms. They damaged and broke school seats. Meanwhile, the soldiers beat up and pushed a teacher namely Shaher al-Tamimi causing him bruises in addition arresting Ramez Mohammed al-Tamimi (14) and Ahmed ‘Abdel Ghani al-Tamimi (14) after severely beating them.

Shaher al-Tamimi said to PCHR’s fieldworker that when the second period started, we were surprised with IOF’s raiding the school with several vehicles. I was in the classroom next to the schoolyard when I saw the soldiers raiding the school. A group of them approached the classrooms, and I tried to prevent them from entering, but one of the soldiers pushed me to the wall and order me to keep away from the classrooms. They raided the administration room and classrooms and arrested Ramez and Ahmed al-Tamimi after beating them severely. They detained Ramez in a classroom and closed the door, preventing us from going inside. They beat and kicked him in his abdomen as well as pushing 3 teachers when they tried to defend him and enter the classroom. IOF later withdrew and took the 2 students where their military SUVs were stationed behind the school fence on the main road. I saw the soldiers blindfolding and handcuffing the students with plastic wires.

At around 10:00, IOF established a checkpoint on the American University Road, southeast of Jenin. They arrested Ibrahim Ahmed Abu Ma’la (21), a Medicine Student in the University from Qabatia village, southeast of the city.

At around 13:00, IOF arrested Rami Saleh al-Fakhouri (30) after raiding and searching his house in Bab Hotah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At around 16:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Wael al-Razem (24) after raiding and searching his house during their incursion into Wadi Yasul neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out 2 incursions into Beit Ummar and Beit Ula villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 19 January 2022:

At approximately 1:55, IOF raided Izz-a-Din J. Saleh’s (33) house in Araqah, Jenin, and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF raided Ahed A. Abu-Ayash (18) and Mohammed R. al-Slaybey’s (20) houses in Beit Ummar, Hebron, and arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Burqin, western Jenin, and raided Mahdy Irouq (30) and Moustafa Sobeh’s (35) houses and arrested both.

At approximately 03:00, IOF raided Qusai Abu-Hamoud’s (21) house in al-Jib, Jerusalem, and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians after raiding their houses in Jabaa, Jenin: Sufian Fakhoury (22), Izz-a-Din Hamamreh (21), and Murad Malaysheh (25).

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested Deputy Director General of the Islamic Endowments, Sheikh Najed Bakirat (65) while present in Bal al-Silsila area in occupied East Jerusalem’s old city. He was released with bail from the Moscovia Detention Centre after several hours of interrogation.

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested Hanadi al-Helwani (42) while present near Bab al-Asbat area in occupied East Jerusalem’s old city. She was released from al-Qeshla police station several hours later with a 1-week ban from entering al-Aqsa Mosque, renewable up to 6 months.

IOF carried out 2 incursion in Burqa. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Land razing, demolitions, and notices:

On At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 13 January 2022, Jamal Mohammed ‘Ali implemented the Israeli Municipality’s decision and self-demolished his two under-construction commercial shops in Shu’fat refugee camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Mohammed ‘Ali said that he built his shops 20 years ago to start his business in al-Awqaf area in the camp, but he was shocked few days later by Israeli Municipality staff handing him an administrative demolition notice against his shops. He indicated that after issuing the administrative demolition notice, he could resort to the court to delay or freeze the decision. Accordingly, he rented a bulldozer and self-demolished the two shops, especially after threatening him by the Israeli municipality to impose fines on him if the municipality staff implement the demolition. He added that the under-construction shops were built in an area of 150 square meters.

In the morning, Israeli Municipality staff hanged an administrative demolition notice on the walls of an under-construction mosque in Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Member of Mosque’s follow-up committee, Yousef ‘Obaid, said that committee comprised of Isawiya villagers started to build al-Taqwa Mosque on al-Tur Street few months ago for the village’s residents and elderlies who cannot be able to walk long distances to reach Al Arba’een mosque in the center of the village. ‘Obaid indicated that the mosque is established on a plot of land owned by the villagers, and the first floor is built in an area of 300 square meters and it is still under-construction. He added that the municipality notified to demolish the mosque few days ago and its staff returned in the morning and hanged a new administrative demolition notice on the mosque’s walls. ‘Obaid said that the Mosque’s follow-up committee appointed a lawyer to submit an appeal against the demolition decision, hoping to cancel it.

At approximately 08:00 on Monday, 17 January 2022, IOF raided Mahmoud Salhiya land in Karm al-Mofti area in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They surrounded the area and closed it for 10 straight hours. During which, Israeli Municipality staff demolished 5 commercial facilities established on the land. At the time, IOF attempted to destroy the 2 houses established on the land in order to evacuate and seize it, allegedly for the sake of public interest.

Dozens of Israeli Special forces, intelligence officers, municipality staff and civil defense crews accompanied with military construction vehicles raided Salhiya family land (6 dunums) in order to evacuate it forcibly and demolish facilities established on it, under the pretext of establishing schools to the Israeli Municipality. It should be noted that The demolition came days before the deadline set by the Israeli court for the family to evacuate, i.e. 25 January 2022.

As IOF surrounded the land and all structures built on it entirely, Mahmoud Salhiya and members of his family took to the roofs of both houses established on the land to protest, threatening to open gas cylinders and start a fire if municipal construction vehicles were to get closer. The roof-top sit-in lasted for 10 continuous hours until the Israeli forces retreated, only after razing and destroying several shops and establishments on the Salhiya land on their way out, including a green house, a car repair shop, a car wash, and a barber shop. These enterprises were the main source of livelihood for dozens of Palestinian families. While imposing a cordon on Karm al-Mofti area, IOF summoned special units to disperse the sit-in organized by Salihi family and dozens of villagers, activists, and diplomatic figures, including representatives of the European Union and members of the Israeli Knesset, who joined forces with Salihi family and expressed the illegality of the eviction procedure. Despite the presence of those figures, IOF assaulted and pushed citizens who stand in solidarity with Salihi family as well as press crews. Also, IOF arrested 5 citizens; among them were Yehia al-Khatib and his son Ahmed (15), Abdullah al-‘Akramawi, and Hamza Besiso. It is worth noting imposing cordon on al-Salhiya family land caused a traffic jam in the area and its surroundings and denied students’ access to their schools.

At approximately 03:00 on Wednesday, 19 January 2022, large numbers of Israeli forces, including 30 military patrols and dozens of Intelligence services officers, stormed a 6-dunum land belonging to the family of Mahmoud Salhiya (landowner) in Karam al-Mufti area in Sheikh Jarrah, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, pursuant to an evacuation order issued against the land. The evacuation order alleged that it is for public interest, claiming the land would be used to establish schools and education centers for the Israeli Municipality in the neighborhood. IOF raided two houses owned by Salhiya family after surrounding them with large numbers of soldiers and turning Karam al-Mufti area into a closed military zone, banning entry into the area, including for the family lawyer, Waleed Abu Tayeh, medical crews, and journalists. IOF forcibly expelled, assaulted, and severely beat up residents and arrested a number of them, before proceeding to demolish both houses; effectively displacing two families, a total of 13 individuals including women and children.

Mahmoud Salhiya’s wife stated that IOF, accompanied with police canines raided the 2 houses at dawn while the families were asleep. She was with her husband, children, other family members and Israeli activists when IOF cut the electric supply to both houses and fired sound bombs inside. She added that IOF forcibly expelled them from the house and physically assaulted all those inside. They also assaulted women in the other house and beat up her sister-in-law. She also said that IOF left all the women and children in their sleepwear outside in the dark and cold weather at close to zero Celsius degrees. Neighbors took them in. She pointed out that she does not know what happened to her husband and the activists who were with him, she only saw Israeli soldiers violently assault them. Lawyer Waleed Abu Tayeh said that IOF severely assaulted and arrested 20 members of Salhiya family from inside their houses, including Mahmoud Salhiya, 13 other members of his family and 6 Israeli activists. He added that IOF deliberately assaulted Salhiya family members and dragged them on the ground. As a result, Mahmoud Salhiya and a 9-year-old girl were injured during the illegal eviction and demolition operation of the two houses. Abu Tayeh indicated that all the arrestees were detained at the police station in Bab al-Sahera while the Israeli activists were released, on the condition they never enter the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Following the demolition of Mahmoud Salhiya’s house, which sheltered him, along with his wife and 5 children; and the demolition of his mother and his sister’s house sheltering them along with her 4 children. IOF summoned military construction vehicles to the area to remove the rubble, the damaged furniture, and to raze the land. Meanwhile, IOF assaulted press crews and prevented them from approaching the scene or photographing.

Israeli Police claimed in a statement that they assisted the Israeli Municipality in Jerusalem during the eviction of the Salhiya family land and mentioned that the land is confiscated by the municipality to establish educational facilities. It should be noted that Mahmoud Salhiya has been struggling in the Israeli courts for over 23 years to prove his ownership of the land (6 dunums), which is considered as a strategic site in Karm al-Mufti area in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, as the Israeli Municipality and Custodian of Absentee Properties Department have long sought to control his land in all ways and ways. In mid-December 2021, the Israeli authorities issued a decision to evacuate the land under the pretext of public interest and gave Mahmoud Salhiya and his family until 25 January to evacuate it. The land includes two residential houses; one of them belongs to Mahmoud Salhiya sheltering him, his wife and their 5 children, while the second house belongs to his mother and sister sheltering them along with her 4 children. Also, there are 5 commercial facilities, property of Mahmoud, established on the land and rented for several persons.

At approximately 11:00, Jamal Jalal al-Rajbi implemented the Israeli Municipality’s decision and self-demolished his house in al-Ashqariyia neighborhood in Beit Hanina village, under the pretext of non-licensing. Al-Rajbi said that his 50-sqaure-meter house was built 2 years ago sheltering his wife and their 5 children. He indicated that the municipality handed him a demolition notice in January 2021 and gave him 2 weeks to self-demolish the house. Yesterday evening, he received a phone call from the Israeli police giving him 24 hours to demolish the house, or municipality staff will do so and fine him 60,000 NI as a construction fees.

At approximately 18:00 on Tuesday, 18 January 2022, Mohammed Jamal Mohammed ‘Ali implemented the Israeli Municipality’s decision and self-demolished two under-construction apartments in Shu’fat refugee camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Mohammed ‘Ali said that few months ago, he built a 160-sqaure-meter floor comprised of 2 residential apartments and set foundations for two others for his 5 brothers. He indicated that he and his brothers hoped to build their own apartments in a quiet area far from overcrowded camp, but that the dream had not come true, as on 04 January 2022, the Israeli Municipality notified him to demolish the floor. As a result, he was forced to self-demolish the floor’s ceiling, but the Israeli municipality and court insisted to demolish the entire building, or the municipality construction vehicles will do so and impose a fine of 350,000 NIS on him. Accordingly, he was forced to rent a bulldozer and demolished the building.

At approximately 20:00, Malek Khalailah implemented the Israeli Municipality’s decision and self-demolished his 3 commercial shops in al-Jeser area in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Malek said that he built his shops in 2016 and the municipality pursued him in the same year and imposed a construction fine on him estimated at 90,000 NIS, paying it monthly. He indicated that over the past years, he attempted to license the shops, but in vain. He added that the shops (400 sqm) were a restaurant, a supermarket, and an electrical appliance shop. The shops are rented for Hilsa, Ja’afrah and ‘Obaidat families. These shops are the only source of income for 13 families; 3 of them are from Khalailah family while 9 others are from the families who rent the shops, and the workers. He pointed out that last year, he received a notice to demolish the shops, but he resorted to the Israeli court and managed to delay the demolition until April 2022, but the Israeli police recently raided the shops and notified him that the municipality challenged the postponement decision to the District Court. The demolition decision was issued, and the municipality gave him until Tuesday evening to self- demolish the shops, or the municipality staff will do so and impose a fine of 150,000 NIS on him as a demolition fees. Khalailah said that he and the tenants were forced to evacuate the shops immediately and rent a bulldozer to implement the demolition. It should be noted that Khalailah’s losses were estimated at 400,000 NIS while each tenant losses were at least 200,000 NIS.

On the same day, IOF distributed an eviction notice to Saleh Mohammed al-Shinnar in Kafr ad-Dik village, west of Salfit, ordering him to evacuate 5 dunums, under the pretext of being in Area C. Saleh said that while he was going to his land, he found the eviction notice, which includes uprooting 60 olive trees, and they gave him 72 hours to challenge. He added that Israeli authorities attached to the notification a map of the site and the area that will be evicted, under the pretext of being near “Alei Zahav” settlement.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 19 January 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Farijat area, southeast of Ramadin village, south of Hebron. IOF deployed in the area while the military construction vehicles demolished a 60-square-meter dwelling built of woods and bricks and razed a 100-square-meter concrete floor belonging to Saleh Hammad Irqiq, from Beersheba. Also, the Israeli authorities notified to demolish several facilities in al-Farijat area, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

Around the same time, Fisal al-Ja’bari implemented the Israeli Municipality’s decision and self-demolished his house in Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. Al-Ja’bari said that his 70-square-meter house was built in 2016 and he resides in it along with his wife and their 6 children. He indicated that IOF did not grant license for houses established in this area and prevented Palestinians from building on their lands. He clarified that the municipality imposed a construction fine on him estimated at 70,000 NIS and he paid 50,000 NIS for lawyers to delay the house demolition, but the municipality refused and gave him until 25 January to implement the demolition, or its staff will do so and impose tens thousands shackles on him as a demolition fees.

Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their Property:

At approximately 19:00 on Sunday, 19 January 2022, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Homesh” settlement, which was evacuated in 2005 and is was then established on Burqa village northwest of Nablus, attacked Burqa and Sebastia villages, under IOF’s protection. As a result, violent clashes erupted, during which, IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the Palestinian protestors, many of whom suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank, shutting down several checkpoints on multiple occupations for prolonged period of hours.

Here follows PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 13 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood.

On Saturday, 15 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at Biddu village tunnel.

On Monday, 17 January 2022, IOF established at the entrance to Wadi Hilweh neighborhood in Silwan.

On Wednesday, 19 January 2022, IOF closed Teblas area gate in Hizma village and established sand berms at it.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 13 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint near al-Nashash intersection.

On Friday, 14 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beit Fajjar village.

On Saturday, 15 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Teqoa village.

On Sunday, 16 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Teqoa village.

On Monday, 17 January 2022, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit Fajjar village and near al-Nashash intersection.

On Tuesday, 18 January 2022, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Teqoa and Jannata villages.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 13 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah.

On Saturday, 15 January 2022, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh and Deir Nizam villages.

On Monday, 17 January 2022, IOF established 3 checkpoints at Rawabi roundabout, Beit El settlement intersection, northern al-Bireh and under ‘Atara village bridge, north of Ramallah.

Jericho:

On Sunday, 16 January 2022, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern and southern entrances to Jericho.

On Monday, 17 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

Hebron :

On Thursday, 13 January 2022, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Ad-dhariya village, western Hebron, southern Halhoul and Ethna village.

On Friday, 14 January 2022, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances on Wad Rishah Road, west of Ethna, northern Hebron, Deir Samit village.

On Saturday, 15 January 2022, IOF established 2 military checkpoints at the entrance to Kharsa village and western Hebron.

On Sunday, 16 January 2022, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to northern Hebron, Bani Na’im village, al-Karmel village, east of Yatta.

On Monday, 17 January 2022, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Shyoukh village, Wald Sa’ir Road, southern Hebron, and Sorif village.

Nablus:

On Friday, 14 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection connecting Nablus with its southern villages.

On Sunday, 16 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at “Shavi Shamron” settlement intersection between Nablus and Jenin, northwest of Nablus.

Salfit:

On Friday, 14 January 2022, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Burqin village.

