Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 21, 2022

Please visit Andrei’s website: https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/

and support him here: https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=60459185

Andrei is truly one of the absolutely best analyst of military affairs!

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, US-Russia Relations, USA |