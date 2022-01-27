Darayya: 100,000 Displaced Return to their Homes, City’s Rubble Cleared

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

JANUARY 23, 2022

Darayya Damascus Countryside rehabilitated by the Syrian state داريا في ريف دمشق يتم ازالة الأنقاض وإعادة تأهيلها

ARABI SOURI

Darayya in Damascus southwestern countryside was one of the first cities visited by the US-sponsored ‘freedom fighters’ and its people were among the first to witness firsthand the ‘freedom’ these terrorists brought with a horrific massacre, today, the city is restoring its life back.

More than 100,000 people of the city’s population returned to their homes, or what’s left of it, until this day, Darayya’s city council head Marwan Obeid stated, he added that the city had a population of 300,000.

Darayya Damascus Countryside thousands of residents returning

Mr. Obeid said in his statement to the local Sham FM radio channel that the council has concluded clearing the rubble of the destroyed buildings, public facilities, and the city’s infrastructure, an indication that the rest of the residents can return and rebuild their homes.

The Syrian armed forces and law enforcement units cleared Darayya from the US-sponsored Al Qaeda Levant in August 2016, back then they were still called the ‘Free Syrian Army’ or the FSA, the terrorists left behind a 95% destroyed city, maybe that was their main goal not to all of them become Syria’s new president!

In the process of destroying (liberating by NATO’s media) the city of Darayya, the US-sponsored ‘freedom fighters’ killed 2911 people, official records show, the law enforcement agencies managed to arrest 5193 terrorists, some 2560 of them continue serving their sentences in prison, the others were either included in one of the presidential amnesties or completed their sentences and were back to their normal lives.

Usually, members of terrorist groups who did not harm any other people were included in the presidential amnesties and were sentenced very lightly, most of them, however, who joined the reconciliation processes were not even tried and not prosecuted. Others who did kill or cause harm where personal lawsuits are filed against them are not included in any amnesty. Presidential amnesties only cover crimes against the state not against individuals.

Darayya still needs many services to return to a fully liveable city, the US, European, and Gulfies-imposed blockade on Syria adds an enormous burden on the Syrian state to meet the people’s needs, the continuous occupation of Syrian territories by Biden forces, and forces loyal to the Turkish madman Erdogan of the Turkish army and its affiliated HTS umbrella of terrorist groups, in addition to the separatist Kurdish SDF terrorists impede Syria’s overall recovery.

