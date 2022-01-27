Melissa Marlein, an Ontario PSW of 2 decades fired for refusing the experimental Covid jab

Eva Bartlett

 Eva Bartlett is an independent writer and rights activist with extensive experience in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, where she lived a cumulative three years (from late 2008 to early 2013). She documented the 2008/9 and 2012 Israeli war crimes and attacks on Gaza while riding in ambulances and reporting from hospitals. In 2017, she was short-listed for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism. 

On January 20, 2022, I spoke with Windsor, Ontario, Personal Support Worker, Melissa Marlein, who was recently fired from her work of nearly 20 years. She is among an estimated 10,000 health care workers likewise fired for refusing to be subject to the unethical & dangerous medical experiment that are the Covid jabs.

