RUSSIAN FIGHTER JETS, SYRIAN ATTACK HELICOPTERS STRIKE ISIS CELLS IN HOMS, HAMA & RAQQA

26.01.2022 

On January 26, fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces and attack helicopters from the Syrian Arab Air Force targeted hideouts, equipment and personnel of ISIS in different parts of Syria’s central region.

According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 50 Russian and Syrian airstrikes targeted the following areas:

  • The outskirts of the town of Ithriyah in the eastern Hama countryside;
  • The outskirts of the town of al-Sukhnah in the eastern Homs countryside;
  • The outskirts of the town of al-Resafa in the southern Raqqa countryside.

The Russia and Syrian airstrikes were likely a response to a recent attack by ISIS cells’ that targeted a convoy of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the ancient city of Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs.

During the attack, which took place on January 24, a vehicle-borne explosive improvised device prepared by the terrorists targeted the convoy. Seven service members of the SAA were killed and 24 others were wounded. A tank and seven light military vehicles were also damaged.

ISIS insurgency in central Syria, which began around four years ago, will not likely end soon. The group’s terrorists have been allegedly surviving off supplies bought from US-backed fighters based in the southeastern area of al-Tanf.

