Senior Shia cleric slams Islamic countries joining US-Israel alliance

January 27, 2022

Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought denounced some Islamic states over joining the coalition of the US and Israeli regime.

Sheikh Hamid Shahriari, in his speech at the proximity conference held to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) held at Torbat-e-Jam Azad University on Tuesday expressing regret that the assets of Muslim world should fund non-Muslim institutions.



He referred to the US-brokered normalization deals as signed between some Muslim states and the Israeli regime and asked,” Why should the assets in some Islamic countries fund a European team?”



The cleric noted that the US and UK are certainly behind some satellite networks and cyber channels and constantly desecrate Islamic sanctities.



Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought referred to presence of Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and Syria saying,” Presence of Daesh aimed tearing down Iraq into three parts before its topple though unity among Shia, Sunni and Kurds and their joining with Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani foiled the plot for disintegration of Iraq.”



Sheikh Shahriari warned that similar plots for dividing the world of Islam will be carried out if Muslims do not stand vigil.



“Enemies cannot tolerate unity among Muslims” he said and added,” They are the same people who killed nearly 80 million in World Wars merely for their own benefits and now they are boasting to their so-called human rights.”



Top cleric also denounced the western countries for looting the cultural heritages in Iraq and Syria and said,” The US objective for its presence in the region is for guaranteeing its benefits as it has been so in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.”



