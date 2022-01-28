Exclusive: Retreat of UAE-backed forces in Shabwa clear defeat

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Jan 29 2022

The Giants Brigades began transferring their brigades and redeploying their forces in Shabwa Governorate.

By Al Mayadeen Net

Source: Al Mayadeen

An informed Yemeni source confirms to Al Mayadeen that the UAE’s orders are behind the announcement of its forces in Shabwa to redeploy and withdraw their military brigades.

Today, Friday, a Yemeni source confirmed to Al Mayadeen that the UAE-backed forces withdrew following orders given by the Emirates. The forces in Shabwa will reposition and relocate to cover them and withdraw their military units.

The source considered that the announcement of the UAE-backed forces is a “retreat that implies a clear defeat,” as it comes after “their failure and heavy losses” they received facing the Yemeni forces.

He also stressed that targeting the UAE territories and Sanaa threats forced the UAE to stop its military operations in Yemen.

Earlier today, the Giants Brigades announced the start of relocating their brigades and redeploying their forces in the Shabwa Yemeni Governorate.

This comes after the Yemeni armed forces carried out the Yemen Hurricane II operation in response to the escalation of the Saudi Emirati aggression, responding by hitting key installations inside the territories of the aggressors.

This attack is the second attack on the UAE, as the first Yemen Hurricane operation on January 17th targeted sensitive sites in the UAE depth, which are oil tanks in the ICAD-3 refineries area, next to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) tanks, and the new constructions at International Abu Dhabi Airport.

Dubai Expo 2020 postpones concert over Yemeni threats

Dubai Expo 2020 announced postponing a concert set for January 30, citing “unforeseen circumstances” and saying it would announce the new date for the concert at a later time through its social media channels.

The reason behind the postponement was not disclosed, adding that some activities and shows planned for the extent of the event would occasionally be canceled or moved for “various reasons.”

The Sanaa government had threatened Dubai Expo 2020 through Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson brigadier-general Yahya Saree via Twitter.

“#Expo… With us, you could lose… we advise you to change your destination???” Saree had said on Twitter.

Saree’s warning comes after Yemeni Health Minister Taha Al-Mutawakkil revealed that the Saudi-led coalition of aggression committed a series of crimes during January, which brutally claimed the lives of 150 civilians and wounded 350 others.

Yemeni armed forces had an abundance of game-changing weapons

Operation Yemen Hurricane II confirmed the growth of Yemeni deterrence in the face of the coalition Saudi-led coalition and proved Sanaa’s ability to reach the coalition’s soil, Sanaa government Deputy Chief of General Staff Major General Ali Al-Moshki said Tuesday.

Al-Moshki highlighted that the operation proved the Yemeni armed forces had an abundance of game-changing weapons, caders, and important intelligence.

He told the members states of the coalition to be aware that Sanaa is watching them closely and has a list of specific, sensitive targets.

