Former ‘Israeli’ Chief of Staff: The US Withdrawal from Iran’s Nuclear Deal Was a Big Mistake

Jan 29 2022

By Staff

‘Israeli’ Maariv newspaper cited the Zionist entity’s former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot as saying “the issue of attacking Iran requires international legitimacy, as confirmed by former prime ministers Ehud Barak and Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview, Eisenkot told Maariv that such kind of attack couldn’t be carried out individually and without a prior notice as it results in very deep results, while the current rhetoric is not as serious as required.

Regarding the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran, the Zionist regime’s former chief of staff further added: “It is a big strategic mistake in which the Iranian are freed from certain restrictions. When they started violating the deal, they did it from the position of strength due to the American withdrawal. And as long as the sanctions are partial, the Russians and the Chinese were capable of keeping cooperation with Iran.”

In another context, Eisenkot said ‘Israel’ was about to assassinate Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani after Iranian missiles targeted the occupied Golan Heights.

As for the so-called “elimination of Hezbollah’s infrastructure, namely tunnels, along the northern border,” the ‘Israeli’ official said “Nasrallah decided to plan an attack on the Galilee, and Hezbollah wants to deal ‘Israel’ an unprecedented blow.”

