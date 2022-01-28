Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine(20 – 26 January 2022 )

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

27.01. 2022

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

20 – 26 January 2022

Palestinian with Schizophrenia dies in the Israeli Nitzan Prison.

IOF excessive use of force: 14 Palestinians wounded, including 2 children and a journalist, in the West Bank

9 IOF shooting incidents reported against agricultural lands and one at fishing boats in eastern and western Gaza

122 IOF incursions into the West Bank: 66 Palestinians arrested, including 5 children

Israeli court decision issued to confiscate 150 dunums of Beit Safafa lands in occupied Jerusalem

2 apartments demolished in Jerusalem, with another demolition of a room and a fence in Hebron

Israeli settlers’ attacks in the West Bank : a child assaulted, 390 olive trees uprooted, with numerous damage to Palestinian vehicles, shops and properties

IOF established 56 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 5 Palestinians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties in the occupied Palestinian territory (OPT). Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip is in its 15th year under closure as a measure of collective punishment, in breach of all international laws, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

On Wednesday, 26 January 2022, Jamil al-Tamimi (63) from Jerusalem who was arrested on civilian grounds and had Schizophrenia, died in the Israeli Nitzan Prison. According to the Israeli Prison Service, al-Tamimi was found unconscious and without pulse lying on the ground.

IOF attacks rendered 14 Palestinians wounded, including two children and a journalist:

One was wounded in Hebron

One in Ramallah

3 in Qalandiya refugee camp in Jerusalem

8 including 2 children wounded in Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya, during IOF attacks on the weekly peaceful protest held there

Dozens of others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation in separate incidents.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire at agricultural lands on 9 different incidents and once against fishing boats.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 122 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear and havoc, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 66 Palestinians were arrested, including 5 children.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF arrested two Palestinians attempting to cross east of the border.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented the following 4 incidents:

Occupied East Jerusalem: Israeli decision to confiscate 150 dunums of Beit Safafa lands; 2 residential apartments demolished in al-Tur rendering 18 people homeless including 3 children

Nablus: 4 houses received licensing notices in Rujeib under the allegation that they are built in Area C.

Hebron: tin-plated room demolished and a fence in al-Ramadin.

Settler-attacks:

PCHR documented the following 7 settler-attacks:

Salfit: 20 olive trees cut in Yasuf, 70 olive trees in Khilet Hassan in Biddya, 7 tires punctured in Qira, vandalization of racist slogans in Hebrew on walls and vehicles.

Nablus: 300 olive tree seedlings uprooted in Dayr Sharaf; 8 Israeli solidarity activists assaulted and their vehicle set on fire in Burin; numerous shops and vehicles damaged in Huwara, including an incident of assault against a Palestinian child.

Occupied Jerusalem: Salem family’s land fenced and civilians in the area assaulted.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued its collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the 15-year Israeli closure imposed on the territory deepened the population’s humanitarian and living crises, with unemployment skyrocketing at 45%, i.e. 217,000 able workers are unemployed, 63% of whom are youth.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At around 16:00 on Thursday, 20 January 2022, IOF stationed along the border fence opened fire at the agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah, east of Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.

At around 08:30 on Friday, 21 January 2022, IOF stationed along the border fence fired bullets and teargas canisters at the agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah in eastern Khan Younis. The shooting recurred at 10:30 at the same area and at 15:30 on eastern ‘Abasan and al-Qararah. No casualties were reported.

At around 09:30, IOF stationed along the border fence in eastern Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip opened fire at the adjacent agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At around 12:30, clashes broke out between IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddoum village, north of Qalqilya, including dozens of Palestinians who had organized a protest. IOF suppressed the protest and wounded 6 of the protesters, including 2 children, with rubber-coated metal bullets: 2 in the back and the others in their limbs.

At around 14:00, an 18-year-old Palestinian was wounded with a rubber-coated metal bullet in the right foot when IOF opened fire at a protest organized by dozens of young men in Bab al-Zawiyah area in central Hebron (where IOF established a checkpoint on the closed Shuhadaa’ Street). The young men threw stones at the checkpoint and set fire to tires while the soldiers chased the stone-throwers and fired teargas canisters at them. As a result, one was wounded and other suffocated.

At 14:30, IOF suppressed a weekly protest against the occupation and settlement in Sheikh Jarrah, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They chased and surrounded the protesters and international activists, confiscating Palestinian flags while pushing and beating the protesters.

At around 17:00, a 22-year-old Palestinian was wounded with 2 bullets in the thigh and pelvis from the left side after IOF stationed in the watchtower at the eastern entrance to Sinjil village, northeast of Ramallah, fired teargas canisters and bullets at several young men in a plant nursery adjacent to Bypass Road 60 (which connects the villages with Ramallah). IOF claimed the watch tower was thrown with stones. The wounded sustained moderate injuries.

At around 09:30 on Saturday, 22 January 2022, IOF stationed along the border fence opened fire at the agricultural lands in eastern al-Qararah village, east of Khan Younis. The shooting recurred after 2 hours, but no casualties were reported.

At around 14:30, 2 Palestinians were wounded with 2 bullets; one in the back and the other in the thigh, after IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddoum, north of Qalqilya, fired rubber bullets, sound bombs, and teargas canisters to suppress the protest, where tens of Palestinians participated.

At around 15:00, several Palestinian suffocated after IOF fired teargas canisters to suppress a group of young men who gathered near a checkpoint to throw stones at the watchtower at the entrance to al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

At around 11:00 on Monday, 24 January 2022, a large force of Israeli soldiers moved into Qalendia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, and deployed there after closing all the entrances. IOF took photos of the facilities and distributed demolition notices to some of them in addition to confiscating vehicles parked along the Ramallah-Jerusalem Street adjacent to the camp. Dozens of young men gathered in the area and threw stones at the soldiers and their vehicles. The soldiers immediately chased the protesters and fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them. They beat up Ahmed Mutair (22) when he was near the camp entrance. They detained him in a military vehicle and then released him. The clashes that continued for 3 hrs in the area, IOF heavily fired live and rubber bullets wounding 3 young men. They were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

At around 07:30 on Tuesday, 25 January 2022, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of al-Buraij, opened fire at the bird hunters in the nearby lands. No casualties were reported.

At around 09:40, IOF’s gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and pumped water at the Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, forcing the fishermen to flee. Neither casualties nor damage were reported.

At around 07:20 on Wednesday, 26 January 2022, IOF stationed along the border fence east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at the adjacent agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

On Wednesday, the Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs declared the death of Jamil al-Tamimi (63) from Jerusalem in the Israeli Nitzan Prison. According to the Israeli Prison Service, al-Tamimi was found unconscious and without pulse lying on the ground. It should be noted that al-Tamimi was arrested on civilian grounds and had Schizophrenia.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 20 January 2022

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beit ‘Anan village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, where they raided and searched ‘Abed al-Hakeem Iyyas Rabee’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Al-Matar neighborhood in Kafr ‘Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, where they raided and searched Nizar Abu Shalbak’s (42) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, where they raided and searched a house belonging to Murshed (28) and Mansour (26) al-Shawarmah and arrested them.

At approximately 04:50, IOF moved into Qabatya village, east of Jenin. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Jawad Mahmoud Kmail (22), Mo’tasem Mahmoud Kmail (24), Amjad Omar Khazimah (22), and Nabil Ahmed ‘Abed al-Qader Khazimah (24).

At approximately 11:25, IOF stationed near “Mahoula” settlement in northern Jordan valley, east of Tubas, arrested Dirar Qasem Masa’eed (36) from Tubas.

At approximately 14:20, IOF moved into Azzun village in Qalqilya, where they raided Yehia Waleed ‘Abed al-‘Aziz Hussain’s (18) house and arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem, where they raided and searched Faisal Fadel Thawabta’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 23:30, IOF moved into Biddu village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Khaled Mohammed al-Sheikh (28) and Zuhair ‘Ali Hmidat (24).

Friday, 21 January 2022

At approximately 00:05, IOF moved into Sinjil village, northeast of Ramallah, where they raided and searched Mousa Osama Tawafsha’s (15) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:20, IOF moved into Zeita village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Mohammed Fayiz Masarwa (24), Mahmoud Fayiz Masarwa (23), Mamsour Mohammed Lebdi (22) and ‘Aboud Mohanad Masarwa (21).

IOF conducted 2 incursions into ad-Dhahiriya and Halhul in Hebron.

Saturday, 22 January 2022

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into southern Hebron. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Hani Nafiz al-Rajbi (29) and Mos’ab Rajeh al-Rajbi (33).

IOF conducted 6 incursions into Salim, Kafr Qallil, Rujeib, and Beit Furik villages in Nablus and Beit Ummar and Sa’ir villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 23 January 2022:

At around 03:20, IOF arrested 4 Palestinians after raiding their houses in different Tulkarm neighborhoods. The arrestees were identified as Jamal ‘Abdullah Ishteiwi Hadaydah (55) from ‘Izbit al-Tayyah, Anas Mohammed Ahmed al-Hosari (39) from Thanabah Suburb, Usamah ‘Abed Rabo (37) and Yousif Mahmoud Kharyoush (30) from Tulkarm refugee camp.

At around 03:30, IOF arrested Ahmed Nour al-Deen ‘Abdel Rahman Rayyan (20) and Ahmed Yousif Solafah Salim (33) after raiding their houses in ‘Azoun village east of Qalqilya.

At around 22:30, IOF summoned Mohammed Samer Sarhan (18) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence after raiding and searching his house in Silwan, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out 2 incursions into Hebron and Beit ‘Awwa village in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 24 January 2022:

At around 02:30, IOF arrested ‘Asem Elias Abu ‘Aishah (27) after raiding and searching his house in IOF’s incursion into Khelet Nafisah area, south of Hebron. He was later released.

At approximately 03:50, IOF arrested ‘Ekremah Ahmed Fayez Abu ‘Oun (21) and Qosay Salah Salim Khaliliyah (20) after raiding and searching their houses in IOF’s incursion into Jab’a village, south of Jenin.

At around 04:00, IOF arrested Salah al-Deen Mohammed al-Hadra (13) after raiding and searching his house during one of IOF’s incursion into al-Tour neighborhood, East of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At around 15:00, IOF arrested Salah al-Deen Mohammed al-Hadra (13) after beating him near Hizma village entrance, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

At around 18:00, IOF arrested a father, his two sons, and another child of his friend after raiding and searching their house in Silwan, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The arrestees were identified as Ahmed Ibrahim al-Zaghel (53), his two sons Hussein (23) and Ibrahim (17) (who was released on the same day after serving 10 months in prison) and Adam al-Joualni (16). IOF arrested them as part of their attempt to ruin the celebrations organized by the family to welcome their sons when they were released from the Israeli prisons.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Mohammed Mahmoud al-Ahmad (25) and Amin ‘Abdel Ra’ouf Bushnaq (26) from Rommanah village, west of Jenin, at a checkpoint established by IOF on Nablus-Ramallah Street.

At around 22:00, IOF stationed at Howara checkpoint at the southeastern Nablus entrance arrested Fadi Marwan al-Najjar (37) from Burin village, southeast of the city.

IOF carried out 5 incursions into Beit Ummar, Beit ‘Amra, Ramin, ‘Anabta and Far’n villages in Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 25 January 2022:

At around 01:00, IOF arrested Zayed Isma’il a-‘Awawdah (32) after raiding and searching his house in IOF’s incursion into al-Burj village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron.

At around 02:00, IOF arrested Nadi ‘Abdel Halim Abu Sneina (34) after raiding and searching his house during IOF’s incursion into southern Hebron.

Around the same time, IOF arrested 5 Palestinians, including a child, after raiding and searching their houses in Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. The arrestees were identified as Majed Mohammed Taqatqah (17), Ahmed Khaled Taqatqah (26), Rami ‘Ali Taqatqah (24), ‘Ayed Mohammed Taqatqah (26) and Eyad Sultan Taqatqah (28).

Around the same time, IOF arrested ‘Issa Mohammed Shaladah (21), a college student, after raiding and searching his house during an IOF incursion into Birzeit, north of Ramallah.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Raed Mahmoud ‘Abdel Fattah Halayqah (27) after raiding and searching his house in al-Shyoukh village, north of Hebron.

At around 03:00, IOF arrested Rowaid (27) after raiding and searching his house in Beit Sahour village, east of Bethlehem.

At around 04:00, IOF arrested ‘Ammar (21) and Mohammed Ahmed Za’oul (23) after raiding and searching their house in Husan village, west of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Jihad Bassam al-Shalabi (28) after raiding and searching his house in Silet al-Harithiya village and Ibrahim ‘Abdel Rahim Jaber (27) after raiding and searching his house in Ya’bud village in Jenin.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Ahmed ‘Adnan Medyah (30), Mohammed Amir Abu Rayan (19), ‘Ali ‘Awni Abu Zalatah (28) and Nour Amjad al-‘Arja (24) after raiding and searching their houses in Hahloul, south of Hebron.

At around 10:50, IOF arrested Bajes Mohammed al-Akhras (22) from ‘Aqbet Jaber refugee camp, south of Jericho, when he was crossing a checkpoint established by IOF at the southern entrance to Jericho.

At around 18:00, the Israeli Intelligence Services arrested Seraj ‘Abbas Ashour (26) and Ya’qoub Jamal Bader (25) from Abu Dis, eat of occupied East Jerusalem, after summoning them previously to refer to their office.

At around 21:00, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of al-Shokah village, east of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, arrested Anas Ziad Soliman Abu Khatlah (21) and Ziad Soliman Joudah Abu Sneimah (21) while attempting to infiltrate via the border fence. They were taken to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out 4 incursions into ‘Azmout village, northeast of Nabkus, al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Beit Ula village and Yata in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 26 January 2022:

At approximately 02:00, IOF raided Taha Abu-Latyfeh’s (34) house in Qalandia refugee camp and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF raided Mahdi Salah Taqatqeh (26) and Odai Mohammed Thawabteh’s (22) houses in Beit Fajjar, Bethlehem, and arrested them.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Land razing, demolitions, and notices:

On Saturday, 22 January 20200, Israeli Municipality hung banners in several areas in Beit Safafa village south of occupied East Jerusalem, declaring on them that they intend to confiscate 150 dunums from the village’s lands in favor of expanding settlement roads. The banners stated the ‘right’ of the municipality to dispose of lands confiscated on the grounds of public needs. The lands under the threat of confiscation were as follows: al-Tantour, Tabaliya and al-Jabal areas. The municipality gave the residents and landowners until 20 March 2022 to dispute this. The residents said that the confiscation decision serves Givat Hamotz settlement, which is established on the village’s lands.

At approximately 12:15 on Monday, 24 January 2022, IOF accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Khelet Rajeh area in Rujeib village, southeast of Nablus. The Israeli Civil Administration officers distributed notices to 4 houses to refer to the Israeli Court in “Beit Ell” settlement, to start the procedures related to license their house, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C. The notified houses belong to Saher Jehad ‘Ajouri, Rafi’ ‘Abed al-Jabbar ‘Adeli, Zakaria Issa ‘Issa, and ‘Azzam al-Kharraz.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 25 January 2022, the Israeli Municipality’s bulldozer demolished two residential apartments belonging to Mohammed Hamdi Karama in Sheikh ‘Anbar neighborhood in al-Tur village, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. During the demolition, which lasted for several hours, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians and wounded a photojournalist with a rubber bullet in his back. It should be noted that IOF surrounded the second floor (200 sqm) of Karama family building in Sheikh ‘Anbar neighborhood and gave the two apartments’ owner Mohammed Karama and his family members comprised of 15 persons, and another tenant namely Hamada Qirsh and his family comprised of 5 persons, including 3 children, half an hour to evacuate. During this half hour, IOF fired rubber bullets and sound bombs to disperse Karama family members, the villagers and press crews from the area. As a result, a photojournalist namely Ahmed Kamal Gharabli (40) was shot with a rubber bullet in his back while covering the demolition. Also, IOF arrested and beat 3 civilians: Anees Karama, Adam al-Natshah and Monther al-Natsha.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 26 January 2022, an Israeli force backed by military vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Ghattas area, north of Ramadin village, south of Hebron. IOF deployed in the area while the Israeli force raided a 7dunum of land after demolishing its fence (400 m). After that, the bulldozer demolished ‘Othman Tawfiq al-Qasasi’s 30-square-meter room built of bricks and tin plates. It should be noted that Israeli authorities handed ‘Othman a cease-construction notice on 11 July 2021.

Setters’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their Property:

At On Friday, 21 January 2022, a group of settlers cut at least 20 olive trees in Bab al-Sha’b area in Yasuf village, east of Salfit, under the pretext of being in Area C. The trees belong to Mohammed Musleh Rashid (42) and his brothers.

On the same day, a group of settlers cut at least 70 olive trees in Khelet Hassan area in Biddya village, west of Salfit, under the pretext of being in Area C that is under Israel’s control. The trees belong to Jamal Mahmoud Salama (59).

On the same day, Israeli settlers, from ” “Shafi Shomron” settlement, which is established on Deir Sharaf and Naqoura villages’ lands, west of Nablus, cut 300 olive seedlings from Harayiq area, west of Deir Sharaf village. The trees belong to ‘Abed al-Raheem ‘Antari, ‘Abed al-Hameed ‘Antari and Ghazi ‘Antari, from Deir Sharaf village.

At approximately 11:15, a group of settler from ” “Kivat Runim” settlement, which is established on the eastern side of Burin village, southeast of Nablus, attacked a group of Israeli activists from Rabbis for Human Rights organization and beat 8 of them before setting their vehicle with Israeli registration plate ablaze. The Israeli activists were planting olives trees near Basheer al-Zain’s house, east of Burin village.

On the same day, a police force raided Fatema Salem’s plot of land, west of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and surrounded it with iron fence as a prelude to seize it. Fatema’s son, Ibrahim Salem, said that an Israeli settler named Silver Stein, claims his family has ownership to the land (150 sqm) which they forced their way into the area along with other settlers, accompanied by the deputy mayor of the municipality and Israeli police. They surrounded the land with iron fence and closed it. Salem indicated that Silver Stein assaulted his mother Fatema Salem (73) and pushed her to the ground. He added that police officers along with the settlers also assaulted his family members, beat them and pushed them. He stated that the deputy mayor of the municipality, Arieh King, threw a stone at Raieda al-Sa’ou while she was present near the plot of land. As a result, she sustained laceration in her hand and received treatment at the hospital. When Raieda’s son Raied tried to help his mother, Arieh King accused him of attacking him with a knife. Israeli police searched him and then arrested him, despite the fact that they had not found the knife that he was accused of possessing.

At approximately 02:00 on Sunday, 23 January 2022, a group of settlers sneaked into Qira village, north of Salfit, where they vandalized 7 vehicles punctured their tires., They also wrote racist slogans and draw Star of David on the walls and vehicles.

At approximately 18:00 on Monday, 24 January 2022, at least 15 settlers – some armed under IOF’s protection – coming from Za’tara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, attacked Palestinians’ properties on the main street of Huwara village, near Fares Roundabout. They assaulted Montaser ‘Abed al-Fattah Damadi (16), who as a result sustained bruises throughout his body and received treatment in Rafidia Hospital. Settlers’ attacks, which were under IOF’s protected and continued for half an hour, resulted in the breaking of many vehicles’ windows, restaurant door glass, and sanitary shop glass. (PCHR keeps the names of the vehicles and shops’ owners affected by the attacks). They caused havoc and fear among the village’s residents, especially children and women.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

IOF continue its 15-year illegal and inhuman closure on the Gaza Strip. This week did not witness any change in terms of the situation at the Israeli checkpoints relevant to the Gaza Strip, IOF continues to ban the travel of Palestinians on Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing except for limited categories and with strict restrictions. Meanwhile, Kerm Abu Salem continues to work in a limited capacity, while many goods are banned entry under the pretext of being “dual-use” items. The Israeli restrictions on fishermen’s access to the sea continue as does IOF harassment against them, within a fishing area ranging between 6 nautical miles in northern Gaza sea, and 15 nautical miles in southern Gaza sea.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 56 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals and arrested 5 Palestinians at them. The majority of the checkpoints were in Hebron (19), followed by Bethlehem (19), and the others were in Qalqilya, Salfit, Tulkarm, Jericho, Jenin, Ramallah, Jerusalem.

