Panic and chaos is clearly setting in as the West fears peace above all else

January 28, 2022

Fun headlines for CNN:

What?? Is that really CNN?

It is.

Furthermore, there are reports that Biden and Ze had a stormy telephone conversation which saw a furious Biden telling Ze that the invasion would happen. Apparently, Ze disagreed.

So what is going on here????

Bernard at Moon of Alabama things that “Washington Will Soon Dump Ukraine’s President Zelensky“.

I concur. In fact, I think that the US is basically dumping country 404 aka Banderastan, and as I explained here and here in some details, there is only one thing Uncle Shmuel wants from Ze and the Ukraine: for them to force Russia to intervene, either by a suicidal attack on the LDNR or by means of a false flag, or by some kind of atrocity.

A real nightmare for the AngloZionists is taking shape. Here are its components:

In spite of all the external (and even INTERNAL!) pressures, the Kremlin does not want to invade the Ukraine at all. There are exactly ZERO signs that an attack is imminent or even planned.

In case of a Ukie attack on the LDNR there is a very real possibility that Russia will not openly intervene, I explained it all in detail here.

The US PSYOP about Putin being weak, indecisive or a puppet of the USA/Israel (I explained the nature, function and purpose of this CIA PSYOP in details here) is falling apart, not only was the ultimatum very much an ultimatum, but the Russians are backing it with things like these.

NATO is cracking at the seams: the Croatians already said “no thanks”, the French and Germans don’t want to commit energetic seppuku, the Bulgarians are demanding details and guarantees and the French MPs are discussing whether to stay in NATO or not (they will stay, of course, but the topic is now raised).

Neocon freaks like Nuland and Blinken are in full panic mode, they more than anybody else want a war and now that Russia seems to be able to deny them that, they will stay stuck with the own corruption, failures and potential electoral apocalypse in November.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be “horrific” for the country and would result in “significant” casualties. No kidding!

As for Ze, here are three headlines linked to his latest and, frankly, amazing statements:

If anything, this open conflict between “Ze” and “Biden” shows two things:

Zelenskii does not want to die, not even for the United States Biden is losing control of the Ukie narrative, thus losing control of country 404

Keep in mind that all these fake news about a Russian invasion are resulting in an economic disaster for the Ukraine. Just like the AngloZionist sanctions ended up hurting the West a lot more than Russia (hence they had to give up the plan to disconnect Russian from the SWIFT).

Interestingly, the head of the German intelligence service felt compelled to support Biden’s “Russia is about to attack in 30 seconds, and that’s a fact” point of view. That will result in internal tensions inside Germany who just fired the head of the German Navy for disagreeing with the official AngloZionist narrative.

Chaos and panic at all levels and everywhere.

Except in Russia and least of all in the Kremlin, of course.

There are signs that the worst nightmare for the Neocons might actually happen and Russia won’t be forced to invade the Ukraine.

What do Neocons do when they panic? Correct – false flag operations: that is MH-17 was all about. And the Skripals. And the “chemical attacks” in Syria. And Navalnyi. And so many others that I won’t list them here.

We can be sure they will try, what is uncertain is whether they will succeed.

These are the same people who did 9/11, and they are literally capable of *anything*, including a dirty bomb in downtown Kiev, a nuclear accident in the Ukraine blamed on Russian “saboteurs” or missiles, another civilian aircraft (or ship) destroyed a la MH-17, blow up a damn – you name it: if it is depraved, evil, ugly and based on accusations but zero evidence – you know its the Neocons which are at it.

Let’s wait for the US and NATO replies to become public before we try to guess what will happen next. The actual texts should be leaked soon.

Andrei

