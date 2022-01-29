Saree announces targeting “Emirati mercenaries and ISIS” in Usaylan

By Al Mayadeen Net
The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced the targeting “UAE mercenaries and ISIS militants in Usaylan district, Shabwa, with a ballistic missile.”
Spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed the targeting of a large gathering of “Emirati and ISIS mercenaries” in Usaylan, Shabwa, with a ballistic missile.
Saree said this Saturday morning “that the hit was accurate, killing and wounding more than 40 mercenaries, including leaders, and the destruction of several vehicles.”
On Friday, a Yemeni source confirmed to Al Mayadeen that the UAE’s orders for all its forces in Shabwa to reposition and withdraw their military brigades, is a “retreat that entails a clear defeat“, and comes “after its failure and incurring great losses before the Yemeni forces.”
In response to the aggressive raids launched by the Saudi coalition, the Minister of Defense in the Sanaa government, Major General Muhammad Al-Atifi, said on Thursday that the countries leading the aggression will soon witness “painful strikes in the depths, and unexpected areas, and this is a legitimate right of the Yemeni people,” within the framework of the ‘operation Yemen hurricane’.
He pointed out that “the escalating aggression does not help end the war, but rather expands its geographical scope, undermines peace opportunities, and destabilizes the security and stability of the region.”
Related Videos
- Dozens of the aggression mercenaries killed in ballistic missile strike in Shabwa
- UAE-Backed Forces End Offensive In Central Yemen Following Threats By Houthis (Video)
- A protest rally, in Sa’ada, denounces escalation of aggression, its siege on Yemen
- A citizen killed in a Saudi bombing on Shada, Saada
- US warns against travel to UAE
- Rights Groups Warn Biden: Re-blacklisting Yemen’s Ansarullah Disappointing, Dangerous
- US-Saudi aggression warplanes launches 31 airstrikes on several Yemeni provinces
- Al-Daylami: “What is going on in Yemen is war crimes, leaders of aggression should transferred to the International Tribunal”
- Yemeni War Out Of Yemen
- Civilian Casualties Reported After Houthi Missile Strike On Saudi-led Coalition Forces In Ma’rib
Filed under: The War on Yemen, UAE | Tagged: Shabwa Governorate, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees, Yemeni Hurricane II |
Leave a Reply