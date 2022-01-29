Saree announces targeting “Emirati mercenaries and ISIS” in Usaylan

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 29, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced the targeting “UAE mercenaries and ISIS militants in Usaylan district, Shabwa, with a ballistic missile.”

Spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed the targeting of a large gathering of “Emirati and ISIS mercenaries” in Usaylan, Shabwa, with a ballistic missile.

Saree said this Saturday morning “that the hit was accurate, killing and wounding more than 40 mercenaries, including leaders, and the destruction of several vehicles.”

On Friday, a Yemeni source confirmed to Al Mayadeen that the UAE’s orders for all its forces in Shabwa to reposition and withdraw their military brigades, is a “retreat that entails a clear defeat“, and comes “after its failure and incurring great losses before the Yemeni forces.”

In response to the aggressive raids launched by the Saudi coalition, the Minister of Defense in the Sanaa government, Major General Muhammad Al-Atifi, said on Thursday that the countries leading the aggression will soon witness “painful strikes in the depths, and unexpected areas, and this is a legitimate right of the Yemeni people,” within the framework of the ‘operation Yemen hurricane’.

He pointed out that “the escalating aggression does not help end the war, but rather expands its geographical scope, undermines peace opportunities, and destabilizes the security and stability of the region.”

