The Syrian Army Frees 5 Soldiers Kidnapped by Al Qaeda Terrorists in Idlib

Posted on January 31, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

 

ARABI SOURI

NATO-sponsored Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorists exchange 5 kidnapped Syrian soldiers and the body of an IRGC officer with 3 of their suicide bombers arrested by the Syrian Army. 30 Jan. 2022 – Al Tronba crossing – Saraqib, Idlib

The Syrian Army in Hama released five Army soldiers kidnapped by a NATO-sponsored terrorist group in exchange for 3 suicide terrorists arrested 1.5 years ago.

At 12:30 pm today, Sunday 30 January, the Syrian Arab Army carried out a humanitarian exchange through a ‘mediator’ with NATO-sponsored Al Qaeda-affiliated so-called ‘Jaysh Izza‘ terrorist group in which the army secured the release of 5 soldiers kidnapped by the terrorist group 19 months ago in the village of Tal Nassiriyah in Hama countryside, local sources confirmed.

In addition to the soldiers released, the Syrian Army managed to retrieve the body of an Iranian military advisor who was killed by this same Turkey (NATO) sponsored terrorist group. Some reports say the assassinated Iranian military advisor is for the IRGC officer Daryoush Darasti, this information needs confirmation.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1K-vCXlQKYLitTix6OqIYH_5vMok_xv7e&ll=36.22902065798932%2C37.16546711589164&z=9
Idlib - Terrorist of US-sponsored Izzat Army
Russian forces engineers blow up a cave used by terrorists in Idlib

Syria News is a collaborative effort by two authors only, we end up most of the months paying from our pockets to maintain the site’s presence online, if you like our work and want us to remain online you can help by chipping in a couple of Euros/ Dollars or any other currency so we can meet our site’s costs.

Donate

Filed under: Uncategorized |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: