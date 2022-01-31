The Syrian Army Frees 5 Soldiers Kidnapped by Al Qaeda Terrorists in Idlib

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

JANUARY 30, 2022

ARABI SOURI

NATO-sponsored Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorists exchange 5 kidnapped Syrian soldiers and the body of an IRGC officer with 3 of their suicide bombers arrested by the Syrian Army. 30 Jan. 2022 – Al Tronba crossing – Saraqib, Idlib

The Syrian Army in Hama released five Army soldiers kidnapped by a NATO-sponsored terrorist group in exchange for 3 suicide terrorists arrested 1.5 years ago.

At 12:30 pm today, Sunday 30 January, the Syrian Arab Army carried out a humanitarian exchange through a ‘mediator’ with NATO-sponsored Al Qaeda-affiliated so-called ‘Jaysh Izza‘ terrorist group in which the army secured the release of 5 soldiers kidnapped by the terrorist group 19 months ago in the village of Tal Nassiriyah in Hama countryside, local sources confirmed.

In addition to the soldiers released, the Syrian Army managed to retrieve the body of an Iranian military advisor who was killed by this same Turkey (NATO) sponsored terrorist group. Some reports say the assassinated Iranian military advisor is for the IRGC officer Daryoush Darasti, this information needs confirmation.

Syria News is a collaborative effort by two authors only, we end up most of the months paying from our pockets to maintain the site’s presence online, if you like our work and want us to remain online you can help by chipping in a couple of Euros/ Dollars or any other currency so we can meet our site’s costs.

Donate

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |