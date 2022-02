Hezbollah Expects Parliamentary Election on Time – Deputy SG

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Jan 31 2020

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah said it expects Lebanon’s parliamentary election will be held on time in May, a few days after former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said he will not run in the election.

“All indications are that the parliamentary election will take place on time,” Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a speech on Sunday.

“There is no development that prevents these elections from taking place,” Sheikh Qassem added.

The senior Hezbollah official emphasized that the upcoming parliamentary election will be an important chance for the Lebanese people to express their opinions, adding that Hezbollah started preparing for the election four months ago.

Last Monday, Hariri said in a televised address that he saw no chance for a positive future for Lebanon “in light of international disarray, national division, sectarianism, and the collapse of the state.”

Hariri said he was suspending his role in power, politics, and parliament, urging members of his political party to do the same.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday he saw no reason for an election delay.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Qassem stressed that “we are committed to holding the election and are enthusiastic about it.”

He described Hezbollah as a “necessity,” saying the resistance is the basis of the existence of a sovereign, free, and independent Lebanon.

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that “this resistance is not a future project, but rather an existing situation that liberated and gave Lebanon its status.”

“Those who reject the resistance are putting Lebanon in a state of surrender and subordination to the interest of ‘Israel’,” the Hezbollah deputy secretary general added.

“We are working to achieve the recovery plan through the Lebanese government, to be a starting point for restoring the financial, economic, and social balance,” Sheikh Qassem added.

Related Videos

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon | Tagged: Hariri, Leb-elections, Lebanon Corrupt sectarian system, Michel Aoun, Sheikh Naim Qasem, Sovereignty and territorial integrity |