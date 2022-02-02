Lebanese Security Dismantle 17 Israeli Spying Networks, Arrest Dozens

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

FEBRUARY 2, 2022

The Lebanese security dismantled a large number of spying networks working for the Israeli Mossad in different cities and towns in Lebanon, the operation included arresting over 30 individuals many of whom were not aware they working for Israel.

Seventeen networks and counting, the Lebanese Internal Security ISF confirmed the operation is still ongoing after the initial disclosure of the discovery of large isolated networks, some of the networks comprised of one spy, and other networks had multiple members, the targets were the Lebanese Resistance Hezb Allah, the Palestinian Resistance, and one of the spies arrested was in Syria.

This is the largest security operation carried out by the Lebanese security in over a decade, the country is devastated by an inhumane siege and a blockade imposed on it by the USA and the Gulfies spearheaded by the Saudis, this did not hinder the patriotic members of the ISF from cooperating with the Lebanese Hezb Allah, and the Syrian authorities to uncover these networks of spies. The operation took so far 5 weeks of investigations until the final sweep arrests. The ISF thought at first the networks were connected.

This security operation also comes as a major blow to the efforts by the USA and the Saudis in shifting the mood of the Lebanese people to accept Israel as a normal country in the region defying all reasoning, logic, geography, history, and humanity. It proves that the billions of US dollars and Saudi Riyals spent to woo away the Lebanese from the resistance movement and the Resistance Axis (Syria, Iran, Iraqi PMU, Palestinian liberation factions, Yemen, and Hezb Allah), all the billions were wasted.

Lebanon, like Syria’s only crime, is neighboring Palestine which was selected by the European colonial powers to force-export their unwanted poorer Jews from their continent in order to serve many of their evil goals, one of which is to prevent an Arab unity across West Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, and North Africa, another was to keep a control on the ancient trade routes, among other reasons not one of them has a shred of humanity in it.

A number of those arrested weren’t aware who their real employers were, most of who thought they were working for international humanitarian and survey organizations, and the rest have been referred to the public prosecution for trial.

