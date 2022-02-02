Yemeni Forces Prove UAE’s Vulnerability, Cement Yemen’s Position in the Axis of Resistance

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Mohammad Youssef

The recent Yemeni military retaliation to the continuous US-Saudi-Emirati aggressions and massacres was a stunning one by all measures and at all levels, as it ushers in a new era in the Yemeni struggle against the aggression.

The Yemeni forces have been able to put their alarming threats to action; Abu Dhabi and Dubai came under a barrage of rockets and drones that reached their targets with precision and high accuracy.

The Yemeni operation dubbed “Hurricane Yemen” has sent a very strong and sensitive message in many directions.

First, the Yemeni forces have given a further proof about its readiness and capabilities to carry out its plans and deliver all promises, which gain them more credibility and trust.

This says a lot about how advanced, sophisticated and well-equipped the Yemeni forces have become. This is a Yemeni exceptional achievement especially that they are under a tight siege from the criminal coalition of Westerners, particularly the Americans and with the Saudi-Emirati collaboration.

The successful operation further tells that all attempts to target the Yemeni rocket arsenal, especially during the recent attacks was a complete failure.

Second, the Yemeni military response came at a time while the “Israeli” enemy’s president Yitzhak Hertzog was on his first visit to the UAE. This sends a message to the “Israelis”, whom the Yemenis accuse of collaborating with the Saudi-Emirati axis. The message simply reflects an unshakable decision from the Yemenis to continue fighting, and puts “Israel” on equal footing with the Saudis and Emiratis, rendering them in the near future to be a target of the Yemeni rockets as is the case now with the other criminal aggressors.

The “Israeli” enemy has every reason to worry after it has been proven that it was part of the enemy front targeting Yemeni people.

Third, the operation has cemented Yemen as an integrated part of the stretched resistance and steadfastness axis that extends from Tehran through Iraq reaching Syria and Lebanon and does not end in Gaza. This should send an alarm to all the enemy front with all its forces about the future awaiting for them in case they chose to continue their aggression.

The UAE should have learnt now a very important lesson about its weakness and vulnerability. It should take a clear and real decision of withdrawing instantly and completely from the aggression, because if it did not it will continue to pay a heavy price from its security and prosperity.

In conclusion, the whole military and political balance in Yemen has dramatically shifted after the recent operation against the UAE. This new achievement will have important repercussions and will open a new era where the Yemeni people will have the upper hand all the way to the final victory. Tomorrow is not far away!

