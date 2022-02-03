Iraqi Resistance: Our Fighters to Respond to Latest Turkish Airstrike 

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq movement Secretary General, Sheikh Qais Al-Khazali, which is a part of Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] or Hashd al-Sha’abi, declared that “The resistance fighters will give an adequate response to the latest Turkish military aggression on the Arab country.”

Al-Khazali, in a tweet published on his Twitter page on Wednesday, condemned Turkey’s repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty, warning that the Ankara government “is going too far with targeting civilians.”

“Amid the government’s deplorable silence, flagrant violation of the Iraqi sovereignty continues by Turkish occupation forces, after they established military bases in northern Iraq. The situation has exacerbated and ordinary citizens are now being targeted under flimsy claims and pretexts,” Al-Khazali wrote.

He further underscored: “We condemn in the strongest terms the aggression against our people, the bombardment of a refugee camp and increasing the suffering of [internally] displaced persons. We affirm that the barbaric Turkish moves will not go unanswered, and will be dealt with when the time is ripe. We will force them to withdraw from the Iraqi soil, as we did with respect to American occupation troops.”

Sirwan Barzani, a commander of Kurdish Peshmerga forces, told Rudaw television news network that Turkish airstrikes targeted the surroundings of Makhmour refugee camp and a base belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party [PKK] militant group in Mount Qarachogh, causing casualties and material damage.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell, in a statement, called for a halt to Turkish attacks on Iraqi territories, saying, “Iraq is fully prepared for bilateral cooperation and to control the security situation on common borders” with Turkey.

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the attack, adding that it marked the launch of Operation Winter Eagle against the positions of PKK and the so-called People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Iraq and Syria.

