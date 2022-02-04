Ansarullah Leader: Allying With US against Yemen Reason for Defeat

Posted on by fada1

Feb 4 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi warned the country’s invaders against allying themselves with the United States.

“Anyone who thinks they will be victorious by allying themselves with the Americans is seriously wrong and their certain destiny is loss [and defeat],” Sayyed al-Houthi said on Thursday as quoted by Yemen’s al-Masirah network.

The Emirates and Saudi Arabia—the US’s closest allies in the region after the ‘Israeli’ regime—have been waging a war on Yemen since March 2015. The invasion has been seeking to change Yemen’s ruling structure in favor of the impoverished country’s former Riyadh- and Washington-friendly rulers.

The war, which has been enjoying unstinting arms, logistical, and political support on the part of the United States, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Sayyed al-Houthi called the United Arab Emirates, “the Americans’ main instrument” in the war, saying Abu Dhabi had intensified its attacks on Yemen on the US, Britain, and the ‘Israeli’ orders.

The Ansarullah leader, however, asserted that the country’s aggressors would eventually “suffer defeat and experience loss over their invasion.”

“As long as our people are steadfast, they will avoid defeat and be victorious,” the Yemeni leader noted.

Facing up to the invasion, Yemen’s army and its allied popular committees vowed not to lay down their arms until the country’s complete liberation from the scourge of the invasion.

In one month, the joint forces have carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes against targets in Dubai and the Emirati capital.

Sanaa has also warned Abu Dhabi that the counterstrikes would be exceedingly “painful” if the latter failed to wind down its involvement in the Saudi-led and US-backed war.

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad al-Ghumari, explained that the seven years of US-Saudi aggression and siege against Yemen have witnessed many achievements and victories scored by the supreme leadership and the Yemeni people, the most important of which was the qualitative leap the Armed Forces managed to reach in various aspects.

As he confirmed the development of military industrialization, including strategic deterrence weapons that changed the balance of power in favor of Yemen, al-Ghumari added that “Missiles and drones have achieved precise and painful strikes in the Saudi-UAE depths,” he added.

The Chief of Staff further stressed that future responses will be more severe and the countries of aggression must realize that the balance of power has changed.

Al-Ghumari made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the activities of the training, operational, and combat year 2022 that was held on Thursday.

The event was also attended by Yemen’s Minister of Defense Major General Mohammad al-Atifi who praised the efforts made over the past year and the successes achieved by the Armed Forces at all levels.

Al-Atifi also praised the Armed Forces’ qualitative victories and deterrent military operations in the Saudi-UAE depths.

Additionally, the defense minister pointed to the importance of training and qualification, labelling it as basic and effective in building and strengthening defense capabilities and making a qualitative leap for the Armed Forces, especially at the level of military manufacturing of strategic deterrent weapons.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The almost seven years of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression has notoriously and indiscriminately carried out numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

