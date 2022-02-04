Biden Regime Massacres Syrian Civilians, Claims Death of New ISIS Head

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Biden occupation forces carried out another illegal air raid bombing in Atma, Idlib governate. Four US military helicopters bombed this village, followed by an airdrop of imperial American soldiers, followed by a gun battle. When the dust settled, the Biden illegals had massacred thirteen or fourteen civilians, and the little-known Iraqi terrorist cum ISIS head, Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi had allegedly detonated himself and his family, possibly up on a roof, having taken an alleged page from the alleged death of former Daesh head, al Baghdadi.

It took approximately seven hours of chaotic reporting before this news story was made coherent — albeit sounding and looking a bit like geopolitical monkey dung flinging.

The implied cynicism in the author’s above remark stems from the strange, imposed sense of déjà vu, combined with the curious rhyming scene of alleged self-detonation / family annihilation a la alleged Baghdadi blow up.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed on 2 or 3 February 2022, by Biden forces illegally in Syria, or by self-detonation, despite having possibly been killed in Syria, in May 2020.

On 18 March 2020, just two months prior to his alleged death or alleged mistaken news of incarceration in Iraq, he had been placed on Treasury’s Specially Designated Persons list, under two other names.

In an interesting, though incoherent report of 20 May 2020 The Atlantic Journal-Constitution headlined Suspected Islamic State Terrorist Leader Arrested in Iraq, Reports Say. That leader was — or was not — the newly exploded Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who may — or may not — have been arrested by Iraqi military on 20 May 2020, who may — or may not — have been killed by Trump occupation forces in 2019.

This report notably stated that “Al-Qurashi was named the interim leader of the ISIS terrorist organization in 2019,” that “News reports from around the region say al-Qurashi was taken into custody Wednesday [20 May 2020] by the Iraqi military,” and that on 29 October 2019, Trump tweeted that he had “Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops.”

So, was he killed by Trump regime illegals in Syria, in 2019? Or, if he was incarcerated by Iraqi military enforcement, back in 2020, who let him out of jail?

Or, is he simply a plug-in for a round of imperialist NATO news reporting, and a possible bump in Biden’s popularity, despite not previously being a headliner?

The Hollywood rhyming scene helps to reinforce imagining the imaginary as real.

NATO media is running with the backstory that was about seven hours behind the report of the Biden forces helicopter bombings of the Syrian village of Atmah, in Idlib.

This Syria News writer was about to hit the “publish” button, five hours ago, when the backstory broke into the media.

We include much of the original draft, to again provide evidence to our readership, of how warmongering media move into full lockstep, without questioning the statements of POTUS, the Department of ‘Defense,’ and the Dr. Strangelove’s occupied Pentagon:

According to SANA, among the thirteen massacred were six children and three women. According to Al Mayadeen, upon airdropping to the ground, the criminal Biden forces engaged in both, demands through loudspeakers that those able ambulate leave their homes, and a ground firefight with other terrorists. Mayadeen also reported that the British terrorist or the Iraqi terrorist or the Turkish terrorist (Abu Hussam al Britani, Abu Ubaidah al Iraqi, Omar Qardish al Turki), the American illegals were after, managed to escape from among the blown-up body parts. Various ‘activist sources’ claimed that the Brit terrorist was Tauqir Sharif — a rumor that spread so rapidly that the criminal posted a selfie video claiming he was still alive.

Though virtually all of the war criminal — yes, Virginia, journalists are indictable under Geneva Principle VI (a), (b), (c) — yellow journalists reported that the massacre took place in the early morning of Thursday, and cited Pentagon press liaison John Kirby, not one thought it curious that he would be putting out press releases in the middle of the night.

