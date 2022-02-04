Pentagon Official: US Would Defend “Israel” against Hezbollah

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is going to defend the “Israeli” entity against Hezbollah and ensure the entity has everything it needs to restore stability and security on the northern border, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War Dana Stroul said on Wednesday.

“When it comes to a scenario in which Hezbollah, who’s been able to massively arm itself and embed those precision guided munitions in civilian areas, the United States is going to stand up for its partner and make sure that ‘Israel’ has what she needs to defend herself and restore security and stability on the northern border,” Stroul said during a virtual discussion organized by the Institute for National Security Studies [INSS].

Stroul pointed out that the recent normalization agreements between “Israel” and a number of Arab countries are the game changer for the entire region.

