Al-Houthi: UAE will be ‘the losers’ in Yemen

While the leader acknowledged the setbacks of the Yemeni Army in Shabwa, he expressed confidence in the defeat of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in Yemen

February 04 2022

Ansarallah leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi. (Photo credit: RuneAgerhus/Wikipedia)

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah resistance movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, has acknowledged the retreat of Ansarallah forces from the oil-rich Shabwa province, in Yemen’s southeast, in a televised speech on 3 February.

His comments were broadcast on Al-Masirah channel, where the Ansarallah leader addressed political and military developments in Yemen, with a particular focus on the UAE’s continued role in Yemen, including Abu Dhabi’s use of armed mercenaries to maintain a stronghold over Yemen’s southern provinces.

“In the past few weeks, there have been some setbacks in Shabwa as a result of the war’s conditions,” Al-Houthi said, in recognition of the recapture of the province by the UAE and its allies.

However, he explained the setback as “normal,” stressing that “this does not mean our people have been defeated.”

The UAE, a main partner in the Saudi-led coalition, ramped up military attacks on Yemen following Ansarallah’s liberation last month of Bayhan, Usaylan, and Ain, as well as the Harib region in Marib, a crucial province that is on the verge of liberation.

In response to these victories, Al-Houthi explained that “the Emiratis have escalated their aggression against Yemen, at the behest of America, Israel and Britain,” adding that “they will only gain God’s wrath.”

He also blamed “these three countries,” referring to the US, Israel and Britain, for pushing the UAE to escalate its aggression and said that, ultimately, Abu Dhabi “will undoubtedly be the loser.”

In response to the uptick in UAE aggression in the Shabwa province, last month Ansarallah launched a series of unprecedented retaliatory strikes inside the UAE, codenamed Operation Hurricane Yemen 1, 2 and 3.

The strikes, hitting a number of industrial, strategic, and military targets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, began on 3 January with Ansarallah’s interception of an Emirati ship approaching the port of Hodeidah, which has been repeatedly bombed by the Saudi-led coalition.

On Sunday, Ansarallah launched further strikes on several Emirati cities, hours after Israeli President Isaac Herzog landed in Abu Dhabi for an unprecedented first visit.

On 1 January, the Washington-based Brookings Institution published an unusually bold column saying that “the Houthis have won in Yemen.”

The column stated that Ansarallah won by “defeating their opponents in the civil war, the Saudis who intervened in 2015 against them, and the United States which backed the Saudis,” adding that this was “a remarkable accomplishment for a militia group with no air force or navy.”

