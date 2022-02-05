Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 4, 2022

Source: Israeli media

By Al Mayadeen Net

Despite being described as such, the charisma, knowledgeability, and uniqueness of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah cannot go unnoticed in the Israeli media.

Israeli media: Nasrallah still stands as “Israel’s” most threatening enemy

The Israeli newspaper “Israel Hayom” published an article talking about Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, with a haunting question that obviously they are in desperate need of its answer: “30 years on as a leader of Hezbollah, where is Nasrallah heading?” The paper stressed that “Nasrallah has proven himself over the years as the most knowledgeable in Israeli affairs in the Arab world.”

Following is the text of the article, as it as, translated into English:

Nasrallah still stands as “Israel’s” most threatening enemy. He knows us more than everyone else, and he has an open file against us.

Nasrallah took advantage of the popular protests that called for the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Lebanon in two ways: sowing frustration among the Israelis and deterring the Israeli army’s capabilities.

Both ways worked very well [for him]: the first resulted in a pledge by all the candidates in the 1999 elections (Ehud Barak, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Itzik Mordechai) that if they were elected as prime ministers, they would withdraw from Lebanon. Indeed, Barak was elected, and he fulfilled his promise.

In the second too, Hezbollah achieved success. The recurrence of operational failures and the number of fatalities among the Israelis prompted the Israeli Army to hide behind political stances and reduce the number of its operations. Hezbollah, in its turn, took advantage of this to increase its attacks on the Israeli sites – notably planting bombs at crossroads and firing anti-tank missiles – which resulted in the majority of deaths in the last year prior to the IOF’s withdrawal from the security belt.

The withdrawal of the Israeli army from South Lebanon in 2000 was a momentous event for Hezbollah. Nasrallah was regarded as the ultimate hero in Lebanon and the entire Arab world. His speech on the “Spider’s Web”, whereby he announced that despite its nuclear weapons and air force, “Israel” is weaker than a spider’s web, still reverberates till this very day.

Up until 2006, he was convinced that he could deal “Israel” a mighty blow, and he acted accordingly. This led to quite a few operations and kidnapping attempts.

Nasrallah possesses 150,000 missiles that can reach any point in “Israel”, and he still stands as the most threatening enemy.

“Nasrallah is a very unique figure,” said Brigadier General Dror Shalom, who until last year served as head of the research brigade at the Military Intelligence Division. “A personality of such an elevated status and sophisticated thinking, with utmost charisma and high emotional intelligence. These are the qualities that made Hezbollah so popular,” he added.

“Nasrallah is a popular man. He instills in the public a feeling that ‘he is one of us’ (meaning one of the people). Although he is not a man of a Shariah law, he walks around wearing a cloak and a turban. He is well-versed in religion and he knows very well how to make use of the specialties around him and employ them in the best way,” he added.

“Nasrallah has proven himself over the years as the leading expert on Israeli affairs in the Arab world. This is doubly true in the eyes of the Iranians: Every time the Israeli issue is raised, they rush to consult with the expert,” the Israeli Brigadier-General stressed.

“Nasrallah and Khamenei enjoy a close relationship. Nasrallah is used to visiting Tehran every year in order to present to the Iranians his annual assessment of the situation,” Shalom said, adding, “When Khamenei wants to know what is happening in Israel – he goes to the one and only (Sayyed Nasrallah). He knows how to analyze the situation well, he understands the political differences, and he grasps the public’s way of thinking.”

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |